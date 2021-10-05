Log in
    SOI   US83418M1036

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(SOI)
  Report
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

10/05/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after market close on November 1, 2021.

To join the third quarter 2021 conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978. To join the conference call from outside of the United States, participants may dial (412) 317-6594. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 10160489. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,30 M - -
Net cash 2021 44,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -168x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 268 M 268 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 60,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,42 $
Average target price 11,07 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William A. Zartler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle S. Ramachandran President & Chief Financial Officer
Kelly L. Price Chief Operating Officer
Cynthia M. Durrett Director & Chief Administrative Officer
W. Howard Keenan Independent Director
