Solaris Outlines Broad Porphyry Deposit in First Follow-Up Holes at Warintza West Discovery

Highlights

Warintza West is one of four discoveries made to date within the Warintza porphyry cluster and is located 1km west of the Warintza Central Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”)¹ reported in April. The discovery was reported with the results of SLSW-01 (see press release dated February 16, 2021) – these follow-up holes fan out in all directions, outlining a broad porphyry deposit of at least 900m x 600m and still open and lies adjacent to and not included within the MRE. Follow-up drilling to test the further extent of the deposit is planned after priority drilling at Warintza Central aimed at expanding the starter pit and higher-grade resource expansion potential at Warintza East.

SLSW-07 (drilled north) returned 686m of 0.46% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 912m of 0.41% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-02 (drilled vertically) returned 246m of 0.47% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-09 (drilled west) returned 202m of 0.45% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 444m of 0.36% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-08 (drilled northwest) returned 78m of 0.56% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 812m of 0.32% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-04 (drilled northeast) returned 264m of 0.44% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-10 (drilled southwest) returned 220m of 0.41% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-03 (drilled southeast) returned 102m of 0.39% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 911m of 0.24% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-05 (drilled northeast) returned 272m of 0.38% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 570m of 0.30% CuEq¹ from near surface





SLSW-06 (drilled east) returned 732m of 0.32% CuEq¹ from near surface





Drilling at Warintza West confirms the interpretation of a broad porphyry deposit that remains open in all directions, with assays pending from a series of three additional holes testing the zone further to the west, east and south





Step-out drilling is planned targeting high-grade surface sampling



Mr. Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: “We’re pleased to be able to report the results of follow-up drilling on our Warintza West discovery which outlines a significant new deposit that remains open within the Warintza porphyry cluster, adjacent to the MRE published in April. Ongoing drilling is targeting growth of the high-grade starter pit at Warintza Central and expanding our Warintza East discovery with results expected in the coming weeks, while further drilling is planned for Warintza West.”

Figure 1 – Plan View of Warintza West Drilling Released to Date

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6c78ac8-aa43-4315-99fc-8ec2f7839e79

Table 1 – Assay Results

Hole ID Date Reported From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) CuEq¹ (%) SLSW-10 24 244 220 0.36 0.01 0.02 0.41 SLSW-09 24 468 444 0.31 0.01 0.03 0.36 Including 24 226 202 0.41 0.01 0.03 0.45 SLSW-08 32 844 812 0.26 0.01 0.02 0.32 Including 32 110 78 0.51 0.01 0.02 0.56 SLSW-07 24 936 912 0.32 0.02 0.03 0.41 Including Oct 13, 2022 30 716 686 0.37 0.02 0.03 0.46 SLSW-06 34 766 732 0.25 0.01 0.02 0.32 SLSW-05 34 604 570 0.23 0.01 0.02 0.30 Including 34 306 272 0.31 0.01 0.02 0.38 SLSW-04 38 302 264 0.36 0.02 0.03 0.44 SLSW-03 38 949 911 0.19 0.01 0.02 0.24 Including 40 142 102 0.33 0.01 0.03 0.39 SLSW-02 24 270 246 0.38 0.02 0.02 0.47

Notes to table: True widths of the mineralized zone are not known at this time.

Table 2 - Collar Location

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) SLSW-10 798507 9648465 1519 713 238 -51.25 SLSW-09 798507 9648465 1519 767 260 -60.31 SLSW-08 798507 9648465 1519 974 295 -60.50 SLSW-07 798507 9648465 1519 945 352 -70.56 SLSW-06 798507 9648465 1519 767 70 -70.72 SLSW-05 798507 9648465 1519 807 45 -60.73 SLSW-04 798507 9648465 1519 455 22 -60.89 SLSW-03 798507 9648465 1519 949 140 -55.50 SLSW-02 798507 9648465 1519 1227 0 -90.00 Notes to table: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.

Endnotes

Refer to Solaris’ press release dated April 18, 2022 and technical report titled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Warintza Project, Ecuador” with an effective date of April 1, 2022, prepared by Mario E. Rossi and filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 4.0476 × Mo (%) + 0.487 × Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of US$3.50/lb Cu, US$15.00/lb Mo, and US$1,500/oz Au, and assumes recoveries of 90% Cu, 85% Mo, and 70% Au based on preliminary metallurgical test work.

Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance (“QA/QC”) program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility located in Quito, Ecuador. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Both ALS Labs and Bureau Veritas lab are independent of Solaris. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. ZTEM data quality was validated by a qualified external professional using data validation procedures under high industry standards, and the Company therefore did not deem it necessary to have such ZTEM data verified by a Qualified Person. Details on the surface sampling conducted at the Project are set out in the technical report titled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Warintza Project, Ecuador” with an effective date of April 1, 2022, prepared by Mario E. Rossi and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and website. The drillhole data has been verified by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, Vice President Exploration of Solaris who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Jorge Fierro is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4279075).



