  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Solaris Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLS   CA83419D2014

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC.

(SLS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
6.010 CAD   +8.09%
05:38pSolaris Brief: Says Received Proceeds from Warrant Exercises of C$30.2 Million, Including Significant Exercises by Richard Warke and Equinox Gold Corp
MT
05:36pSolaris Receives Proceeds from Warrant Exercises of C$30.2 Million, Including Significant Exercises by Richard Warke and Equinox Gold Corp.
GL
03/14Solaris Reports 186m of 0.64% CuEq From Near Surface, Continues to Expand 'Indicative Starter Pit' at Warintza Central
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solaris Receives Proceeds from Warrant Exercises of C$30.2 Million, Including Significant Exercises by Richard Warke and Equinox Gold Corp.

03/29/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received exercises of common share purchase warrants (“warrants”) totaling C$30.2 million since the Company’s last quarterly results dated November 8, 2022.

Notably, the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Richard Warke, and Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox”) have exercised a total of 23.1 million warrants at a price of C$1.20 for proceeds of C$27.7 million, representing the final tranche of warrants held by these parties. Following the exercise, Equinox sold its remaining 7.5 million common shares of Solaris through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. 

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

“Daniel Earle”
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203
Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.


Analyst Recommendations on SOLARIS RESOURCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -61,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 502 M 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart SOLARIS RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Solaris Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARIS RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,56 CAD
Average target price 19,68 CAD
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Earle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sunny Lowe Chief Financial Officer
Richard William Warke Executive Chairman
Donald R. Taylor Independent Director
Ron Walsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC.-13.66%502
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.70%150 752
RIO TINTO PLC-7.93%110 803
GLENCORE PLC-16.93%71 135
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 746
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.67%38 441
