Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica S A : and the “Superación de la pobreza” Foundation sign a collaboration agreement for the development of a community project in La Tirana, Chile.

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
03 de February de 2022

By ad_solarpack

This project meets Solarpack's three priorities: work with energy, employment and entrepreneurship, and education

Solarpack and the "Superación de la pobreza" Foundation have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of a community project called "Community Energy for inclusive local development" through which the capacities of Neighborhood N°35 of La Triana and the organisation "Mujeres a Tu Medida" will be strengthened.

On the one hand, Solarpack will contribute to generate a common space (cyber community) of informative and training services with permanent access to internet and that brings ICTs closer to the neighbours of La Tirana. The main objective is to help them overcome the digital gap that limits their economic development in a global market that requires basic skills in the use of information and communication technologies. On the other hand, Solarpack will support the consolidation of the Association of Entrepreneurs "Mujeres a tu Medida", through training in new cutting and sewing techniques and the supply of sewing machines, their main working tool, so that they can accelerate their business and promote local trade in their community.

During the signing ceremony, which was attended by Elena Hervar, head of the delegation of the municipality of Pozo Almonte in La Tirana, part of the sewing machines were handed over to the representatives of the "Mujeres a tu medida" association.

On behalf of Solarpack, the event was attended by Felipe Novoa, Manager of Solarpack Chile; Jorge Michela, Head of Operation and Maintenance for Latin America and Francisco Martinez, Operation and Maintenance technician based at the Pozo Almonte plants.

For Felipe Novoa, this project meets Solarpack's three priorities: work with energy, employment and entrepreneurship, and education. "For us to equip the neighbourhood that will be responsible for the digital literacy of the inhabitants of La Tirana and to provide the women's association with sewing machinery that will help them in the work they are doing is a great satisfaction," he said.

Disclaimer

Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 13:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
