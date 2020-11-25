Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica S A : Bruc and Solarpack open a 100 MW photovoltaic plant in Extremadura

The solar energy plant will generate enough energy for 40,000 homes and will save 53,000 tons of CO2 emissions a year.

Bruc Iberia Energy Investment Partners, a renewable energy investment fund manager, and Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica ('Solarpack'), a Getxo-based solar photovoltaic (PV) multinational, today opened a 100-MW PV plant in Alvarado-La Risca, Badajoz (Extremadura, Spain).

The new PV plant, which covers an area of 150 hectares, will save 53,000 tons of CO2 emissions a year and will provide enough energy to supply 40,000 homes. The sale of energy from the plant is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement.

Bruc Iberia Energy Partners bought the Alvarado plant from Solarpack in November 2019. It was the firm's first investment in Spain.

Attending the opening were the president of the Junta of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara; the Junta of Extremadura's sustainability and ecological transition minister, Olga García García; and the mayor of Badajoz, Francisco Javier Fragoso.

The president of the Junta of Extremadura pointed out that Extremadura is 'the region in Spain where it's easiest to develop energy projects, which isn't by chance but a result of legislative changes to make it possible.'

Francisco Javier Fragoso, mayor of Badajoz, said today was a further step in the city's commitment towards the environment and sustainable growth, within the framework of the 'Badajoz se cuida' green strategy.

Meanwhile, Bruc's chairman, Juan Béjar, said: 'The Alvarado plant is a milestone for the growth of our business, which has become an emerging force in the renewable energy sector.'Béjar said he hoped regulation could smooth the transition to non-polluting energies that would be key for the decarbonization of the Spanish economy.

Pablo Burgos, Solarpack general manager, commented: 'These 100 MW are another milestone in the road towards accomplishing our strategic plan. They reinforce our presence in Extremadura, which is and will continue to be the scene of one of Solarpack's main bets on sustainable growth. We value having clients of the stature of Bruc Iberia, which demonstrate the quality of our projects.' This is Solarpack's fifth plant in Extremadura, where it has a total of 121 MW, and its eleventh in Spain, where it has a total installed capacity of 295 MW.