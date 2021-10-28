Log in
    SPK   ES0105385001

SOLARPACK CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA, S.A.

(SPK)
  Report
Solarpack awarded 252 MWp in Colombia for two projects with 15-year PPA contracts

10/28/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
28 de October de 2021

By ad_solarpack

Solarpack's contracts were awarded at prices above the average auction price of COP155/kWh

Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica, S.A. (the "Company" or "Solarpack"), through its Colombian subsidiary, was awarded long-term clean energy contracts for two solar photovoltaic developments with a total installed capacity of 252 MWp in Colombia. The projects are in the Cesar and Córdoba departments.

The award is part of an auction process launched by the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy that saw 17 important international and local energy players competing. Solarpack was awarded contracts with prices above the average auction price of COP155/kWh, according to a press briefing by the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission.

Following the auction decision, Solarpack can move ahead with the financing and construction of the projects, which will generate a total of around 450 GWh a year, with energy supplies starting in 2023.

The awarding of these contracts, in Colombian pesos and with 15 years' duration from the start of supply, adds new order intake to the company's pipeline, in line with the strategic update shared with the market in March 2021.

Disclaimer

Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 17:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 165 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2020 14,3 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 350 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 60,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 880 M 1 019 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,45x
EV / Sales 2021 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart SOLARPACK CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARPACK CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,45 €
Average target price 28,87 €
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Burgos Galindez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jaime Gonzalez de Durana Head-Finance
Ignacio Artázcoz Barrena Executive Chairman
Maria Fátima Fernández Estepa Technical Director
Luján de la Rica Olaso Head-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARPACK CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA, S.A.-8.16%1 019
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.40%8 891
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED49.33%6 004
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.114.61%4 404
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.46.80%1 674
RENESOLA LTD-25.72%592