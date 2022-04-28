Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Solartron Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLAR   TH0831010002

SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SOLAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
1.300 THB   +4.84%
04/28SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
04/28SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Notification of the appointment of new Chairman of director and Chairman of Audit Committee in replacement of the directors who resigned the position and change of the authorized signatory of the director to bind the Company
PU
04/11SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The disclosure of Notice of AGM 2022 through website
PU
Solartron Public : Changing of CFO

04/28/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 09:08:47
Headline
Changing of CFO
Symbol
SOLAR
Source
SOLAR
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Resign
Position of CFO                          : Chief Financial Officer
Title                                    : Mrs.
Name                                     : Patama
Surname                                  : Wongtoythong
Effective Date of Termination            : 01-May-2022
______________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
Position of CFO                          : Chief Financial Officer
Title                                    : Miss
Name                                     : Kanokporn
Surname                                  : Marg-amar
Effective Date of Appointment            : 01-May-2022
______________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Patama Wongtoythong
Information
Position                                 : Company Secretary
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Solartron pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 182 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net income 2021 -283 M -8,21 M -8,21 M
Net Debt 2021 587 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 415 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartron Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patama Wongtoythong CEO, Secretary & Deputy Chairman
Cherdpong Siriwit Chairman
Rawittha Pongnuchit Independent Director
Tanee Temboonsak Independent Director
Kitti Pintavirooj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.33%39
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-11.70%27 322
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-10.22%25 572
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-9.42%22 376
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.91%18 732
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-7.83%18 420