  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Solartron Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLAR   TH0831010002

SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SOLAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Solartron Public : Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of SOLAR

11/24/2021 | 09:00am EST
Date/Time
24 Nov 2021 20:50:40
Headline
Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of SOLAR
Symbol
SOLAR
Source
SOLAR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Solartron pcl published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 13:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 292 M 8,77 M 8,77 M
Net income 2020 -541 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 122 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 914 M 27,6 M 27,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartron Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patama Wongtoythong CEO, Secretary & Deputy Chairman
Cherdpong Siriwit Chairman
Rawittha Pongnuchit Independent Director
Tanee Temboonsak Independent Director
Kitti Pintavirooj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42.37%28
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.116.67%36 393
TONGWEI CO., LTD.25.86%34 075
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.42.76%33 796
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD238.88%25 384
PLUG POWER INC.24.65%24 363