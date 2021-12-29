Solartron Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5)
12/29/2021 | 02:47am EST
Date/Time
29 Dec 2021 13:40:51
Headline
Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5)
Symbol
SOLAR
Source
SOLAR
Full Detailed News
The results of sale of shares (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 24-Dec-2021
Type of offered securities
Common shares
Offered to
Existing common shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) (New) : 544,124,723
Ratio (old shares: new shares) (New) : 1 : 1
Subscription price (baht per share) : 1.00
(New)
Subscription and payment period (New) : From 13-Dec-2021 to 17-Dec-2021
Number of subscribed shares (shares) : 544,124,723
(New)
Number of remaining shares (shares) : 0
(New)
Summary
Total allotted shares (shares) : 544,124,723
Total subscribed shares (shares) : 544,124,723
Total remaining shares (shares) : 0
Total amount (baht) : 544,124,723.00
Total expense (baht) : 400,000.00
Expense details : Advisor 80,000 Baht
Ministry of Commerce fee 250,000 Baht
Document 70,000 Baht
Net amount received (baht) : 543,724,723.00
________________________________________________________________________________
___________________
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs. Patama Wongtoythong
company
Position : Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
Solartron pcl published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:46:01 UTC.