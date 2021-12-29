Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Solartron Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLAR   TH0831010002

SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SOLAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solartron Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5)

12/29/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
29 Dec 2021 13:40:51
Headline
Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5)
Symbol
SOLAR
Source
SOLAR
Full Detailed News 
                The results of sale of shares (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 24-Dec-2021

Type of offered securities

Common shares
Offered to

Existing common shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) (New) : 544,124,723
Ratio (old shares: new shares) (New)     : 1 : 1
Subscription price (baht per share)      : 1.00
(New)
Subscription and payment period (New)    : From 13-Dec-2021 to 17-Dec-2021
Number of subscribed shares (shares)     : 544,124,723
(New)
Number of remaining shares (shares)      : 0
(New)

Summary
Total allotted shares (shares)           : 544,124,723
Total subscribed shares (shares)         : 544,124,723
Total remaining shares (shares)          : 0
Total amount (baht)                      : 544,124,723.00
Total expense (baht)                     : 400,000.00
Expense details                          : Advisor 80,000 Baht
Ministry of Commerce fee 250,000 Baht
Document 70,000 Baht
Net amount received (baht)               : 543,724,723.00
________________________________________________________________________________
___________________



Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mrs. Patama Wongtoythong
company
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Solartron pcl published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:47aSOLARTRON PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing comm..
PU
12/24SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to public offeri..
PU
12/16SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The Memorandum of Understanding with Skywell (Thailand) Company Limited
PU
12/16Solartron Public Company Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Skywell Company..
CI
12/02SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Notification of the restricted countries that the Company will not offe..
PU
11/24SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of SOLAR
PU
11/22SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
11/16SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The Public Presentation Meeting No.1/2021
PU
11/15SOLARTRON PUBLIC : C sign posted on EFORL's and SOLAR's securities
PU
11/15SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 9/2021 on the connect..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 292 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
Net income 2020 -541 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 122 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 816 M 24,4 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartron Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patama Wongtoythong CEO, Secretary & Deputy Chairman
Cherdpong Siriwit Chairman
Rawittha Pongnuchit Independent Director
Tanee Temboonsak Independent Director
Kitti Pintavirooj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED27.12%24
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.92.10%32 380
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-32.65%29 646
TONGWEI CO., LTD.7.36%29 170
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD235.94%25 252
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.6.45%25 200