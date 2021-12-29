Solartron Public : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing common shareholders (F53-5)

The results of sale of shares (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 24-Dec-2021 Type of offered securities Common shares Offered to Existing common shareholders Number of allotted shares (shares) (New) : 544,124,723 Ratio (old shares: new shares) (New) : 1 : 1 Subscription price (baht per share) : 1.00 (New) Subscription and payment period (New) : From 13-Dec-2021 to 17-Dec-2021 Number of subscribed shares (shares) : 544,124,723 (New) Number of remaining shares (shares) : 0 (New) Summary Total allotted shares (shares) : 544,124,723 Total subscribed shares (shares) : 544,124,723 Total remaining shares (shares) : 0 Total amount (baht) : 544,124,723.00 Total expense (baht) : 400,000.00 Expense details : Advisor 80,000 Baht Ministry of Commerce fee 250,000 Baht Document 70,000 Baht Net amount received (baht) : 543,724,723.00 ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________ Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs. Patama Wongtoythong company Position : Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.