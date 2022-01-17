Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Solartron Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLAR   TH0831010002

SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SOLAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solartron Public : Summary on Key Features of SOLAR-W1 (Amendment)

01/17/2022 | 12:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Jan 2022 12:44:31
Headline
Summary on Key Features of SOLAR-W1 (Amendment)
Symbol
SOLAR
Source
SOLAR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Solartron pcl published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01/13SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to existing commo..
PU
01/13SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Summary on Key Features of SOLAR-W1
PU
01/07SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The Company 2022 annual holidays
PU
01/05SOLARTRON PUBLIC : New shares of SOLAR to be traded on January 7, 2022
PU
2021SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to existing comm..
PU
2021SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to public offeri..
PU
2021SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The Memorandum of Understanding with Skywell (Thailand) Company Limited
PU
2021Solartron Public Company Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Skywell Company..
CI
2021SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Notification of the restricted countries that the Company will not offe..
PU
2021SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Information and plan report in resolving "C" sign of SOLAR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 292 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net income 2020 -541 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 122 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 349 M 40,7 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartron Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patama Wongtoythong CEO, Secretary & Deputy Chairman
Cherdpong Siriwit Chairman
Rawittha Pongnuchit Independent Director
Tanee Temboonsak Independent Director
Kitti Pintavirooj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.33%41
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-7.87%29 349
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-15.23%28 896
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-8.20%28 303
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.66%22 247
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-13.54%22 207