Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Solartron Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLAR   TH0831010002

SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SOLAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
1.270 THB   +2.42%
03/21SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The resolution of the Board of Directors 2/2022 and The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date, Record Date and Agenda and omission of the dividend payment. (Revise)
PU
03/21Solartron Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/21SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The resolution of the Board of Directors 2/2022 and The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date, Record Date and Agenda.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solartron Public : The disclosure of Notice of AGM 2022 through website

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
11 Apr 2022 17:10:37
Headline
The disclosure of Notice of AGM 2022 through website
Symbol
SOLAR
Source
SOLAR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Solartron pcl published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03/21SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The resolution of the Board of Directors 2/2022 and The 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
03/21Solartron Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/21SOLARTRON PUBLIC : The resolution of the Board of Directors 2/2022 and The 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
03/18SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Major Changes of the Shareholder Structure
PU
03/01SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/2022 on the connect..
PU
02/28SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited) (Edit)
PU
02/28Solartron Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/18SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Opportunity for Shareholders to Propose AGM Agenda and Qualified Candid..
PU
01/17SOLARTRON PUBLIC : Information Memorandum of SOLAR-W1
PU
01/17SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SOLAR-W1 to be traded on January 19, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 182 M 5,42 M 5,42 M
Net income 2021 -283 M -8,43 M -8,43 M
Net Debt 2021 587 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 382 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solartron Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patama Wongtoythong CEO, Secretary & Deputy Chairman
Cherdpong Siriwit Chairman
Rawittha Pongnuchit Independent Director
Tanee Temboonsak Independent Director
Kitti Pintavirooj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARTRON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-15.33%41
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S6.93%31 425
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-9.10%28 910
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.6.67%26 336
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-30.38%23 691
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.0.38%21 223