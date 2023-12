Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is a Canada-based algae biologics company. The Company’s production platform provides it with a flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. It has developed and patented Omega-3, which is ocean-based (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) & Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)) and organic. The products are produced without chemicals, solvents, and/or heavy processing that degrade the nutritional benefits. It offers a plant-based and sustainable product while avoiding ocean-based toxins/pollutants or residual processing solvents. Its project focuses on cannabinoids, which implements a research and development program to produce cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It has also produced Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) in micro algae. Its solar harvesting technology uses the sun, algae, and water to produce clean fuel with no carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint.