SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended August 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net loss was USD 2.4 million compared to USD 4.95 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago.