SolarWindow Technologies : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d)

Table of Contents
PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
Consolidated Statements of Operations
2
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
3
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
4
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
6
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
15
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
20
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
20
PART II OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1A. Risk Factors
21
Item 6.
Exhibits
21
Signatures
22
Certifications
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
February 28,
August 31,
ASSETS
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,477,264
$
14,151,523
Short-term investments
5,000,000
-
Deferred research and development costs
346,837
574,731
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
169,579
56,147
Total current assets
13,993,680
14,782,401
Operating lease right-of-use asset
-
42,212
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $95,127 and $93,323, respectively
1,397,795
1,349,495
Security deposit
14,189
2,200
Total assets
15,405,664
16,176,308
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
45,271
53,428
Related party payables
64,500
113,186
Current maturities of operating lease
-
24,828
Total current liabilities
109,771
191,442
Non-current operating lease
-
17,737
Total long term liabilities
-
17,737
Total liabilities
109,771
209,179
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock: $0.10 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 53,196,799 and 52,959,323 shares
issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021 and August 31, 2020, respectively
53,197
52,959
Additional paid-in capital
80,060,807
76,039,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,767)
-
Retained deficit
(64,811,344)
(60,125,039)
Total stockholders' equity
15,295,893
15,967,129
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,405,664
$
16,176,308
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
1
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Revenue
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
1,786,024
565,142
3,785,809
1,185,923
Research and development
366,525
615,401
914,389
1,194,401
Total operating expenses
2,152,549
1,180,543
4,700,198
2,380,324
Loss from operations
(2,152,549)
(1,180,543)
(4,700,198)
(2,380,324)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
3,279
73,845
22,668
168,348
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
(8,775)
-
Total other income (expense)
3,279
73,845
13,893
168,348
Net loss
$
(2,149,270)
$
(1,106,698)
$
(4,686,305)
$
(2,211,976)
Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share
$
(0.04)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
53,072,574
52,959,323
53,015,949
52,959,323
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
2
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Net income (loss)
$
(2,149,270)
$
(1,106,698)
$
(4,686,305)
$
(2,211,976)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (a)
(10,044)
-
(6,767)
-
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(2,159,314)
$
(1,106,698)
$
(4,693,072)
$
(2,211,976)
Amounts include translation of subsidiary financial statements from South Korean Won to the U.S. dollar.
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
3
