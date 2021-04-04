SolarWindow Technologies : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d)

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
    For the quarterly period ended February 28, 2021
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ___________ to ___________

Commission file number 333-127953

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

59-3509694

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

430 Park Avenue, Suite 702

New York, NY

10022

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(800) 213-0689

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 53,196,799 shares of common stock, par value $0.001, were outstanding on March 31, 2021.

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FORM 10-Q

For the Quarterly Period Ended February 28, 2021

Table of Contents

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

Consolidated Statements of Operations

2

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

15

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

20

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

20

PART II OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1A. Risk Factors

21

Item 6.

Exhibits

21

Signatures

22

Certifications

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

February 28,

August 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,477,264

$

14,151,523

Short-term investments

5,000,000

-

Deferred research and development costs

346,837

574,731

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

169,579

56,147

Total current assets

13,993,680

14,782,401

Operating lease right-of-use asset

-

42,212

Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $95,127 and $93,323, respectively

1,397,795

1,349,495

Security deposit

14,189

2,200

Total assets

15,405,664

16,176,308

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

45,271

53,428

Related party payables

64,500

113,186

Current maturities of operating lease

-

24,828

Total current liabilities

109,771

191,442

Non-current operating lease

-

17,737

Total long term liabilities

-

17,737

Total liabilities

109,771

209,179

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock: $0.10 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock: $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 53,196,799 and 52,959,323 shares

issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021 and August 31, 2020, respectively

53,197

52,959

Additional paid-in capital

80,060,807

76,039,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,767)

-

Retained deficit

(64,811,344)

(60,125,039)

Total stockholders' equity

15,295,893

15,967,129

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,405,664

$

16,176,308

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

1

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Revenue

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative

1,786,024

565,142

3,785,809

1,185,923

Research and development

366,525

615,401

914,389

1,194,401

Total operating expenses

2,152,549

1,180,543

4,700,198

2,380,324

Loss from operations

(2,152,549)

(1,180,543)

(4,700,198)

(2,380,324)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

3,279

73,845

22,668

168,348

Loss on disposal of assets

-

-

(8,775)

-

Total other income (expense)

3,279

73,845

13,893

168,348

Net loss

$

(2,149,270)

$

(1,106,698)

$

(4,686,305)

$

(2,211,976)

Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share

$

(0.04)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

53,072,574

52,959,323

53,015,949

52,959,323

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

2

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Net income (loss)

$

(2,149,270)

$

(1,106,698)

$

(4,686,305)

$

(2,211,976)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (a)

(10,044)

-

(6,767)

-

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(2,159,314)

$

(1,106,698)

$

(4,693,072)

$

(2,211,976)

  1. Amounts include translation of subsidiary financial statements from South Korean Won to the U.S. dollar.

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

3

