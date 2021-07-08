Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNDW   US83417L1061

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WNDW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarWindow Technologies : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d)

07/08/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
    For the quarterly period ended May 31, 2021
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ___________ to ___________

Commission file number 333-127953

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

59-3509694

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

9375 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 107-B

Scottsdale, AZ

85260

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

430 Park Avenue, Suite 702, New York, NY 10022

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

(800) 213-0689

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes No

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 53,196,799 shares of common stock, par value $0.001, were outstanding on July 7, 2021.

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FORM 10-Q

For the Quarterly Period Ended May 31, 2021

Table of Contents

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

Consolidated Statements of Operations

2

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

15

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

20

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

20

PART II OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

22

Item 6.

Exhibits

22

Signatures

23

Certifications

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

May 31, 2021

August 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,876,446

$

14,151,523

Short-term investments

5,000,000

-

Deferred research and development costs

187,756

574,731

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

148,510

56,147

Total current assets

13,212,712

14,782,401

Operating lease right-of-use asset

-

42,212

Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $104,404 and $93,323, respectively

1,369,791

1,349,495

Security deposit

22,553

2,200

Total assets

$

14,605,056

$

16,176,308

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

138,802

$

53,428

Related party payables

65,550

113,186

Current maturities of operating lease

-

24,828

Total current liabilities

204,352

191,442

Non-current operating lease

-

17,737

Total long-term liabilities

-

17,737

Total liabilities

204,352

209,179

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock: $0.10 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock: $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 53,196,799 and 52,959,323 shares

issued and outstanding at May 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020, respectively

53,197

52,959

Additional paid-in capital

80,964,005

76,039,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,247

-

Retained deficit

(66,617,745)

(60,125,039)

Total stockholders' equity

14,400,704

15,967,129

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,605,056

$

16,176,308

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

1

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative

1,394,977

521,523

5,180,785

1,707,446

Research and development

423,859

515,663

1,338,248

1,710,064

Total operating expenses

1,818,836

1,037,186

6,519,033

3,417,510

Loss from operations

(1,818,836)

(1,037,186)

(6,519,033)

(3,417,510)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

12,435

49,769

35,102

218,117

Loss on disposal of assets

-

-

(8,775)

-

Total other income (expense)

12,435

49,769

26,327

218,117

Net loss

$

(1,806,401)

$

(987,417)

$

(6,492,706)

$

(3,199,393)

Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.06)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and

diluted

53,196,799

52,959,323

53,076,883

52,959,323

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

2

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

(1,806,401)

$

(987,417)

$

(6,492,706)

$

(3,199,393)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (a)

8,014

-

1,247

-

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(1,798,387)

$

(987,417)

$

(6,491,459)

$

(3,199,393)

  1. Amounts include translation of subsidiary financial statements from South Korean Won to the U.S. dollar.

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SolarWindow Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:24pSOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 ..
PU
05:12pSOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
06/30SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Post-Effective amendments for registration statement
PU
06/28SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Former CEO of LG Fuel Cells and CTO of LG Display Jo..
AQ
06/25SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Notice of Effectiveness
PU
06/15SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933
PU
06/10SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933
PU
05/24SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
05/24SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 ..
PU
04/30SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,35 M - -
Net cash 2020 14,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jatinder S. Bhogal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John S. Rhee President & Director
Justin Frere Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Patrick T. Sargent VP-Product Development & Engineering
Briana L. Erickson Manager-Business Operations & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.36%348
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.63.74%24 935
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-11.00%21 555
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.96%18 640
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-7.73%9 342
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%5 408