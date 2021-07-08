SolarWindow Technologies : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d)
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
FORM 10-Q
For the Quarterly Period Ended May 31, 2021
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
May 31, 2021
August 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,876,446
$
14,151,523
Short-term investments
5,000,000
-
Deferred research and development costs
187,756
574,731
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
148,510
56,147
Total current assets
13,212,712
14,782,401
Operating lease right-of-use asset
-
42,212
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $104,404 and $93,323, respectively
1,369,791
1,349,495
Security deposit
22,553
2,200
Total assets
$
14,605,056
$
16,176,308
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
138,802
$
53,428
Related party payables
65,550
113,186
Current maturities of operating lease
-
24,828
Total current liabilities
204,352
191,442
Non-current operating lease
-
17,737
Total long-term liabilities
-
17,737
Total liabilities
204,352
209,179
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock: $0.10 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 53,196,799 and 52,959,323 shares
issued and outstanding at May 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020, respectively
53,197
52,959
Additional paid-in capital
80,964,005
76,039,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,247
-
Retained deficit
(66,617,745)
(60,125,039)
Total stockholders' equity
14,400,704
15,967,129
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,605,056
$
16,176,308
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
1
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
1,394,977
521,523
5,180,785
1,707,446
Research and development
423,859
515,663
1,338,248
1,710,064
Total operating expenses
1,818,836
1,037,186
6,519,033
3,417,510
Loss from operations
(1,818,836)
(1,037,186)
(6,519,033)
(3,417,510)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
12,435
49,769
35,102
218,117
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
(8,775)
-
Total other income (expense)
12,435
49,769
26,327
218,117
Net loss
$
(1,806,401)
$
(987,417)
$
(6,492,706)
$
(3,199,393)
Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.06)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and
diluted
53,196,799
52,959,323
53,076,883
52,959,323
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
2
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
(1,806,401)
$
(987,417)
$
(6,492,706)
$
(3,199,393)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (a)
8,014
-
1,247
-
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(1,798,387)
$
(987,417)
$
(6,491,459)
$
(3,199,393)
Amounts include translation of subsidiary financial statements from South Korean Won to the U.S. dollar.
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
3
