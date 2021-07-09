Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNDW   US83417L1061

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WNDW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SolarWindow Technologies : Notice of Effectiveness

07/09/2021 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Notice of Effectiveness

Effectiveness Date:

July 8, 2021

Accession Number:

0001171843-21-004628

Submission Type:

POS AM

CIK:

0001071840

Company Name:

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

File Number:

333-256983

Disclaimer

SolarWindow Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:20aSOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Notice of Effectiveness
PU
07/08SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 ..
PU
07/08SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
06/30SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Post-Effective amendments for registration statement
PU
06/28SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Former CEO of LG Fuel Cells and CTO of LG Display Jo..
AQ
06/28Solarwindow Technologies, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. in Jae Chung ..
CI
06/25SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Notice of Effectiveness
PU
06/15SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933
PU
06/10SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933
PU
05/24SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES  : General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,35 M - -
Net cash 2020 14,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 367 M 367 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jatinder S. Bhogal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John S. Rhee President & Director
Justin Frere Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Patrick T. Sargent VP-Product Development & Engineering
Briana L. Erickson Manager-Business Operations & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.58%348
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.63.74%24 935
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-13.08%21 555
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.96%18 640
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-9.11%9 342
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%5 408