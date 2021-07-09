SolarWindow Technologies : Notice of Effectiveness
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Notice of Effectiveness
Effectiveness Date:
July 8, 2021
Accession Number:
0001171843-21-004628
Submission Type:
POS AM
CIK:
0001071840
Company Name:
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
File Number:
333-256983
Disclaimer
SolarWindow Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:19:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-7,35 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
14,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-26,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
367 M
367 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
7
Free-Float
32,1%
Chart SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.