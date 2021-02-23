SolarWindow Technologies : Post-Effective amendments for registration statement

As filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2021

Registration No. 333-222809

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-1

Post-effective Amendment No. 3 to

REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

3674

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(Primary Standard Industrial Classification Code number)

59-3509694 (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

430 Park Avenue

Suite 702

Corporate Creations Network, Inc.

New York, New York 10022

600 Mamaroneck Avenue #400

(800) 213-0689

Harrison, NY 10528

(Address and telephone number of principal executive offices)

(Name, address and telephone number of agent for service)

Copy to: Joseph Sierchio, Esq. Sierchio Law, LLP 430 Park Avenue

Suite 702

New York, New York 10022 Telephone: (212) 246-3030

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after this registration statement becomes effective.

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") check the following box. ☒

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

Calculation of Registration Fee Proposed Proposed maximum maximum Amount of Title of each class of securities to be Amount to be offering aggregate registration registered registered (1) price per share offering price fee Common stock, par value $0.001 (2) 445,600$ 18.50(3)$ 8,243,600$ 899.38 Common stock, par value $0.001 (4) 621,600$ 18.50(3)$ 11,499,600$ 1,254.61 Common Stock, par value $0.001 ( 5 ) 100,000$ 18.50(3)$ 1,850,000$ 201.83 Total 21,593,200$ 2,355.82(6) ________ 1,167,200$

(1) In the event of a stock split, stock dividend or similar transaction involving our common stock, in order to prevent dilution, the number of shares registered shall be automatically increased to cover the additional shares in accordance with Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

(2) Represents shares of our common stock purchased by the Selling Stockholders in transactions with us or with our affiliates pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

(3) The proposed maximum offering price per share is estimated solely for the purposes of calculating the registration fee in accordance with Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act, using the closing price $18.50 of our common stock as reported on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s Pink Market on February 16, 2021, a date within five trading days prior to the date of the filing of the registration statement.

(4) Represents shares of our common stock, par value $0.001 per share, which may be issued upon exercise of outstanding Series S Stock Purchase Warrants (the "Series S Warrants"), allowing the holder to purchase shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $3.42 per share through September 29, 2022.

(5) Represents shares of our common stock, par value $0.001 per share, which may be issued upon exercise of outstanding Series T Stock Purchase Warrants (the "Series T Warrants"), allowing the holder to purchase shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $1.70 per share through November 26, 2025.

(6) Registrant previously paid a filing fee of $1,460.39 with respect to the registration of the shares for resale pursuant to Registration Statement No. 333-212770 ("Prior Registration Statement") and an initial fee of $1,006.00 with the filing Registration Statement No. 333-222809 ("Combined Registration Statement") and $460.50 simultaneously with the filing of the Pre-effective Amendment No. 1 to the Combined Registration Statement. This filing constitutes a Post-Effective Amendment No. 3 to the Combined Registration Statement and Post Effective Amendment No. 3 to the Prior Registration Statement.

The registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or date(s) as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(c) of the Securities Act, or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(c), may determine.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On February 2, 2018, the registrant filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-222809) (the "Combined Registration Statement"), which contained, pursuant to Rule 429 under the Securities Act of 1933, a combined prospectus relating to (i) the initial registration of an aggregate of 1,643,200 shares for resale and (ii) the registration for resale of an aggregate of 1,527,445 shares of the 4,317,500 shares that were previously registered pursuant to the Registrant's Registration Statement (No. 333-212770) previously filed by the Registrant on Form S-1 on July 29, 2016 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, 2016, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 filed on November 28, 2016 and declared effective on November 30, 2016 and which related to the resale of up to 4,317,500 shares of common stock of the Registrant from time to time by the Selling Stockholders named therein (the "Prior Registration Statement"). An aggregate of 2,790,055 registered under the Prior Registration Statement were removed from registration at the request of the Selling Stockholders owning the same.

This Amendment constitutes Post-effective Amendment No. 3 to the Combined Registration Statement, and Post-Effective Amendment No. 3 to the Prior Registration Statement. It also (i) removes from registration an additional 2,003,445 shares and (ii) updates the financial statements contained in the Registration Statement as well as certain of the narrative discussion contained therein.

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED FEBRUARY 23, 2021

The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. These securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and we are not soliciting offers to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sales is not permitted.

PROSPECTUS

1,167,200 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

This prospectus relates to the resale by certain of our stockholders named in the section of this prospectus titled "Selling Stockholders" (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders") of up to 1,167,200 shares (collectively, the "Shares") of our common stock, par value $0.001. The Shares being offered under this prospectus are comprised of:

(a) 445,600 shares of common stock that were purchased by the Selling Stockholders in transactions with us or with our affiliates pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act;

(b) 621,600 shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding Series S Warrants allowing the holders to purchase shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.42 per share through September 29, 2022; and

(c) 100,000 shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding Series T Warrants allowing the holders to purchase shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.70 per share through November 26, 2025.

Although we will pay substantially all the expenses incident to the registration of the Shares, we will not receive any proceeds from the sales by the Selling Stockholders. We may however receive proceeds, if any, from the exercise of warrants. The Selling Stockholders and any underwriter, broker-dealer or agent that participates in the sale of the Shares or interests therein may be deemed "underwriters" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. Any discounts, commissions, concessions, profit or other compensation any of them earns on any sale or resale of the shares, directly or indirectly, may be underwriting discounts and commissions under the Securities Act. If a Selling Stockholders is determined to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act it will be subject to the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act.

Our common stock is presently quoted for trading under the symbol "WNDW" on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTC Pink-Current Information tier (the "OTCPINK"). On February 16, 2021 the closing price of the common stock, as reported on the OTCPINK was $18.50 per share. Each of the Selling Stockholders has advised us that he, she or it, will sell the Shares of common stock registered hereunder from time to time in the open market, on the OTCPINK, in privately negotiated transactions or a combination of these methods, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices, at negotiated prices, or otherwise as described under the section of this prospectus titled "Plan of Distribution."

The purchase of the Shares offered through this prospectus involves a high degree of risk. Please refer to "Risk Factors" beginning on page 11.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is February ▲, 2021

