Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SolarWinds Corporation    SWI

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages SolarWinds Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important March 5 Deadline - SWI

02/20/2021 | 09:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) between October 18, 2018 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 5, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased SolarWinds securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the SolarWinds class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2012.htmlhttp://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1961.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 5, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.  In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. 

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of "solarwinds123"; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, SolarWinds would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the SolarWinds class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2012.htmlhttp://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1961.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.   

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-alert-rosen-a-leading-and-longstanding-law-firm-encourages-solarwinds-corporation-investors-with-large-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-march-5-deadline--swi-301232053.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
02/20BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages SolarWin..
PR
02/19PALO ALTO : Well-Positioned to Capitalize on Evolving Threat Landscape, Morgan S..
MT
02/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
PR
02/19SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
02/18MICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication ..
RE
02/18PALO ALTO : Setting up for Strong Fiscal Q2 as Demand for Network Security Moves..
MT
02/18SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02/17SWI BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages SolarWind..
BU
02/17SOLARWINDS INVESTOR RELATIONS : Berger Montague Announces Expanded Class Period ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ