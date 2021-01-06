Log in
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SAYS SEVERAL EMAIL INBOXES WERE ACCESSED BY SOLARWINDS HACKERS -- SPOKEMSAN

01/06/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 018 M - -
Net income 2020 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 123x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 532 M 4 532 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 241
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SolarWinds Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 21,08 $
Last Close Price 14,43 $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin B. Thompson President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Woong Joseph Kim Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Mike J. Bingle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-3.48%4 532
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.67%185 356
SAP SE-2.03%153 609
SERVICENOW INC.-3.35%103 761
INTUIT INC.-2.89%101 825
DOCUSIGN, INC.2.79%42 628
