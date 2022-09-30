Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SolarWinds Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWI   US83417Q2049

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54 2022-09-30 am EDT
7.980 USD   +2.70%
10:39aExclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used Canadian chat program -researchers
RE
09/27SolarWinds Names Chad Reese President of Americas Sales and Global Channel
BU
09/27SolarWinds Names Chad Reese President of Americas Sales and Global Channel
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used Canadian chat program -researchers

09/30/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed model of men working on computers are seen in front of displayed binary code and words

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds.

U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike will say in an upcoming blog post seen by Reuters that it had discovered malicious software being distributed by Vancouver-based Comm100, which provides customer service products, such as chat bots and social media management tools, to a range of clients around the globe.

The scope and scale of the hack wasn't immediately clear. In a message, Comm100 said it had fixed its software earlier Thursday and that more details would soon be forthcoming. The company did not immediately respond to follow-up requests for information.

    CrowdStrike researchers believe the malicious software was in circulation for a couple of days but wouldn't say how many companies had been affected, divulging only that "entities across a range of industries" were hit.

Comm100 on its website said it had more than 15,000 customers in some 80 countries.

CrowdStrike executive Adam Meyers said in a telephone interview that the hackers involved were suspected to be Chinese, citing the hackers' patterns of behavior, language in the code, and the fact that one of the hack's victims had repeatedly been targeted by Chinese hackers in the past.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Beijing regularly denies such allegations.

Supply chain compromises - which work by tampering with a widely used piece of software in order to hack its users downstream - have been of increasing concern since alleged Russian hackers broke into Texas IT management firm SolarWinds Corp and used it as a springboard to hack U.S. government agencies and a host of private firms.

Meyers - whose firm was among those that responded to the SolarWinds hack - said the Comm100 find was a reminder that other nations used the same techniques.

    "China is engaging in supply chain attacks," he said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing; Editing by Chris Sanders and Jonathan Oatis)

By Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing


© Reuters 2022
All news about SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
10:39aExclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used Canadian chat program -re..
RE
09/27SolarWinds Names Chad Reese President of Americas Sales and Global Channel
BU
09/27SolarWinds Names Chad Reese President of Americas Sales and Global Channel
CI
09/20Solarwinds Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/202022 IT Pro Day Survey Examines State of the Tech Job Market Amid Labor Shortages and H..
BU
09/20Solarwinds Unveils Results of New Survey Examining the State of the Technology Job Mark..
CI
08/23SolarWinds Recognized in GigaOm Radar Reports as a Leader in Network and Cloud Observab..
BU
08/09IT Pro Day Award Submissions Open Now
BU
08/05SOLARWINDS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/04SolarWinds Launches Federal Premium Support and Services for the Public Sector
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 721 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 250 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 215
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SolarWinds Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,77 $
Average target price 13,86 $
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudhakar Ramakrishna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
William G. Bock Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
Jason Wallace Bliss Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-45.24%1 250
ORACLE CORPORATION-29.60%165 545
SAP SE-34.45%93 146
SERVICENOW INC.-40.61%77 722
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.70%29 852
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-19.45%19 352