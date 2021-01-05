Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SolarWinds Corporation    SWI

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investors

01/05/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWI) securities between February 24, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). SolarWinds investors have until March 5, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your SolarWinds investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/solarwinds-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported hackers have been monitoring email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments. The hackers are believed to have breached the emails by deceptively interfering with updates released by SolarWinds, which services various government vendors in the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence services.

On December 14, 2020, the Company disclosed that “a vulnerability [was inserted] within its Orion monitoring products which, if present and activated, could potentially allow an attacker to compromise the server on which the Orion products run.” The vulnerability was inserted in Orion products downloaded, as well as updates released, between March and June 2020.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.93, or 17%, to close at $19.62 per share on December 14, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 15, 2020, Reuters reported that Vinoth Kumar, a security researcher, alerted the Company last year that anyone could access SolarWinds’ update server by using the password “solarwinds123.” The article also reported that co-founder of cybersecurity company Huntress, Kyle Hanslovan, noticed the malicious updates were still available for download even days after SolarWinds was aware their software was compromised.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.56, or 8%, to close at $18.06 per share on December 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of 'solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SolarWinds securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 5, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
03:08pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
12:45pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action..
PR
09:09aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
01/04ALERT FOR SWI INVESTORS WITH LOSSES : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating SolarW..
PR
01/04SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
01/04EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sola..
BU
01/04SOLARWINDS : Cybersecurity Spending to Increase by 20% in 2021 Following SolarWi..
AQ
2020SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
2020KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) and Encourag..
PR
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 020 M - -
Net income 2020 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 563 M 4 563 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,88x
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 241
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SolarWinds Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 21,58 $
Last Close Price 14,53 $
Spread / Highest target 99,6%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin B. Thompson President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Woong Joseph Kim Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Mike J. Bingle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-2.81%4 563
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.45%187 682
SAP SE-1.77%153 906
SERVICENOW INC.-4.29%102 758
INTUIT INC.-2.15%102 606
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.05%41 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ