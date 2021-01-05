Log in
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
SolarWinds Corporation
SWI
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
(SWI)
01/05 03:44:42 pm
01/05 03:44:42 pm
14.365
USD
-1.14%
03:08p
GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP
: a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investors
BU
12:45p
EQUITY ALERT
: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - SWI
PR
09:09a
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER
: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Analyst Recommendations
SOLARWINDS HACK 'WAS, AND CONTINUES TO BE' INTELLIGENCE-GATHERING EFFORT - US GOVERNMENT
01/05/2021 | 03:26pm EST
SOLARWINDS HACK 'WAS, AND CONTINUES TO BE' INTELLIGENCE-GATHERING EFFORT - US GOVERNMENT
© Reuters 2021
All news about SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
03:08p
GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP
: a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
12:45p
EQUITY ALERT
: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action..
PR
09:09a
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER
: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
01/04
ALERT FOR SWI INVESTORS WITH LOSSES
: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating SolarW..
PR
01/04
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT
: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
01/04
EQUITY ALERT
: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sola..
BU
01/04
SOLARWINDS
: Cybersecurity Spending to Increase by 20% in 2021 Following SolarWi..
AQ
2020
SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
2020
KASKELA LAW LLC
: Announces Investigation of SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) and Encourag..
PR
2020
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
1 020 M
-
-
Net income 2020
37,4 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1 431 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
124x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
4 563 M
4 563 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,88x
EV / Sales 2021
5,03x
Nbr of Employees
3 241
Free-Float
20,4%
More Financials
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
21,58 $
Last Close Price
14,53 $
Spread / Highest target
99,6%
Spread / Average Target
48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-3,65%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Kevin B. Thompson
President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Hibberd
President-Business Operations & Executive VP
James Barton Kalsu
CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Woong Joseph Kim
Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Mike J. Bingle
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
-2.81%
4 563
ORACLE CORPORATION
-1.45%
187 682
SAP SE
-1.77%
153 906
SERVICENOW INC.
-4.29%
102 758
INTUIT INC.
-2.15%
102 606
DOCUSIGN, INC.
0.05%
41 492
More Results
