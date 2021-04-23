Log in
SOLARWINDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of SolarWinds Corporation - SWI

04/23/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI).

In December 2020, news outlets reported that the Company was the target of a massive cyberattack that exploited the Company’s monitoring software to infiltrate government agencies and private-sector companies, which the Company confirmed the next day, disclosing that a “vulnerability was inserted within the Orion products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020.” Subsequent news reports revealed that the Company had been made aware of the vulnerabilities the prior year and that even after being aware that their software had been compromised, the malicious updates were still available for download, which ultimately ensnared nine government agencies and more than 100 other organizations.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether SolarWinds’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds’ shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of SolarWinds shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-swi/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
