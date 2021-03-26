Log in
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders it is Investigating SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)

03/26/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders it is investigating SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) to determine whether certain SolarWinds officers and directors violated the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. SolarWinds provides information technology infrastructure management software products in the U.S. and internally.

If you suffered a loss due to SolarWinds Corporation's misconduct, click here.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Misled Shareholders About Its Security Safeguards

SolarWinds regularly touted its robust security controls and commitment to prioritizing customers' security and privacy concerns. In reality, the Company failed to employ adequate cybersecurity safeguards and did not maintain effective monitoring systems to detect and neutralize security breaches. On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported that hackers allegedly working for the Russian government had monitored email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments and had gained access to the agencies' email traffic by interfering with updates released by SolarWinds, which services various government vendors in the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence services. In an 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the next day, SolarWinds confirmed that its Orion monitoring products had been hacked. SolarWinds further disclosed that the network of as many as 18,000 customers might have been compromised by the maliciously coded Orion updates. On this news, SolarWind's stock fell approximately 17% to close at $19.62 per share on December 14, 2020.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Shareholders Have Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against SolarWinds Corporation settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
