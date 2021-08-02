SolarWinds : Announces Global Call for Entries for Its Second Annual IT Pro Day Awards Program

Nominations open August 2 through August 31, 2021 for IT professionals from around the world to honor their contributions and impact across all industries

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will open nominations for its second IT Pro Day Awards program on August 2, 2021. Designed to honor and celebrate the important contributions IT professionals have made to their organizations and the industry in the past year. Nominations this year are open to tech pros all over the world. Winners will be announced during the upcoming annual IT Professionals Day holiday on September 21, 2021.

“IT Pro Day will always be about celebrating the unsung heroes of IT. After more than a year of being front and center and playing a pivotal role in some of the biggest shifts for businesses around the world, this year our award program is designed to honor those individuals who say ‘Bring IT on’ as they continue to take on whatever is thrown their way,” said Chrystal Taylor, Head Geek™ at SolarWinds. “The SolarWinds IT Pro Day Awards program, now in its second year, is an opportunity to recognize the knowledge, expertise, and creativity that tech pros exhibit everyday to tackle the hurdles they face and thank them for their hard work as they continue to support businesses through digital transformation.”

Celebrated on the third Tuesday of each September, IT Pro Day was established in 2015 to thank all those who keep the wheels of IT turning: system administrators, network engineers, database administrators, information security professionals, developers, MSPs, IT support techs, and a plethora of other IT-related professionals. For the second year in a row SolarWinds is extending this celebration with its IT Pro Day Awards program to recognize IT professionals—at any level of an organization—who have demonstrated excellence in their profession this year (since January 1, 2021).

IT pros are encouraged to nominate their industry friends, peers, and colleagues in the following categories now through August 31, 2021:

Rookie of the Year: We all start somewhere—and we want to pay special attention to the rising stars of IT. This award recognizes an IT pro new to the profession who’s made an immediate impact, whether by developing new skills (technical or otherwise), contributing to the success of a challenging project, or driving measurable results for the business.

Rockstar of the Year: This award honors an IT pro or team who has gone above and beyond the typical IT call of duty. They may have managed/executed on a shoestring budget, took on a challenging request or led a project that generated tangible business results, picked up extra shifts in response to strained staffing resources during the height of the pandemic, or committed their free time to upskilling to have a transformational impact on their organization.

IT Mentor of the Year: This award recognizes a seasoned IT pro who has supported and empowered others to be successful by sharing their experience with their team(s). This person regularly leads by example, helps foster growth and development, and has shown sustained commitment to the advancement of their organization through technology.

Trailblazer: Part of what makes IT so important to modern organizations is the transformative impact new, innovative strategies and technologies can deliver. This award recognizes an individual or team who has experimented with or implemented something new and out of their comfort zone. Did this person conceptualize the rollout of a DevOps approach, test automation, or begin exploring the role of data-driven operations in the data center? Highlight why their work qualifies as “unprecedented” and its potential measurable outcomes.

Winners will be selected by the SolarWinds Head Geeks™; Leon Adato, Liz Beavers, Sascha Giese, Kevin Kline, Thomas LaRock, and Chrystal Taylor. Together the Head Geeks will evaluate each nomination and assess the challenges individuals overcame, technology implementation hurdles and any measurable results and data points, or other qualitative/quantitative context best demonstrating the values and goals outlined in the chosen category.

To nominate a technology professional for the IT Pro Day Awards 2021, please complete and submit entries in the online form by 11:59 p.m. CT on August 31, 2021. Winners will be notified in early September and celebrated as part of IT Pro Day on September 21, 2021.

Any questions on the submission process or the awards program itself can be directed to ITProDayAwards@solarwinds.com.

IT Professionals Day

IT Professionals Day annually recognizes and celebrates all IT professionals, regardless of discipline. Whereas holidays such as System Administrator Appreciation Day recognize one category of the profession, IT Professionals Day honors not only system administrators, but network engineers, database administrators, information security professionals, developers, MSPs, IT support technicians, and all other professionals serving in IT-related roles. Please visit ITProDay.org to learn more.

