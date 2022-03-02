Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SolarWinds Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SWI   US83417Q2049

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SolarWinds Attends SQLBits in London

03/02/2022 | 06:31am EST
Attendees invited to join SolarWinds Head Geeks in interactive sessions

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will attend SQLBits (March 8 – 12, 2022) in London. SolarWinds Head Geeks Kevin Kline and Sascha Giese will deliver presentations on database management and monitoring. The company will also exhibit its latest enhancements to its database performance management portfolio March 10 – 12 at ExCel, London.

“Understanding how to effectively manage and optimize databases is critical as hybrid environments continue to be the reality for today’s tech pros,” said Kevin Kline, Head Geek, SolarWinds. “Our latest database portfolio updates are designed to provide intelligent insights and monitor overall performance of the database—no matter how distributed the workforce is—and I look forward to sharing additional monitoring best practices during my sessions at SQLBits.”

The SolarWinds database management portfolio consists of SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer, SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor, SolarWinds SQL Sentry®, and SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server®.

To learn more about SolarWinds data management strategies, tune into upcoming industry events and sessions hosted by SolarWinds Head Geeks:

  • How to Troubleshoot SQL Server CPU Issues with Kevin Kline, SolarWinds Head Geek
    • When: Thursday, March 10 | 10.10 a.m. – Room 4
    • In this session, Kevin Kline will go deep into the internal behaviour of SQL Server CPU, including parallelism, worker thread management, and how to troubleshoot CPU problems.
  • One Size Does Not Fit All with Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek
    • When: Thursday, March 10 | 11.30 a.m. – Room 1
    • SolarWinds offers five alternative solutions for database monitoring and management. Sascha Giese looks into the differences and how to find the best tool for the job, right from the start.
  • Less QQ, More Pew-Pew in IT with Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek
    • When: Saturday, March 12 | 10.50 a.m. – Room 4
    • The SolarWinds Orion® Platform offers full-stack end-to-end observability for all layers of the IT infrastructure. Sascha Geise will provide an overview of the Orion Platform, demonstrating how to reduce friction in larger IT teams across various silos.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIevents

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 744 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 275 M 2 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 147
Free-Float 24,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,18 $
Average target price 18,22 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudhakar Ramakrishna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
William G. Bock Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
Jason Wallace Bliss Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-0.07%2 275
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.84%202 981
SAP SE-20.83%129 166
SERVICENOW INC.-12.02%114 214
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.96%35 675
HUBSPOT, INC.-19.14%25 354