SolarWinds to showcase product innovations in booth #H7-F50 with in-depth demonstrations of its observability, database, and service management solutions

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, October 16-20, in World Trade Center, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SolarWinds will present at booth H7-F50 alongside its value-added distribution partners in the region – CyberKnight and Spire Solutions – showcasing its award-winning full-stack observability products, comprehensive database management portfolio, and service management solutions.

SolarWinds enables companies to manage increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments to accelerate digital transformation, drive automation, modernize applications, and undertake cloud migration initiatives. The company has further enhanced its solutions through the unified SolarWinds® Platform, providing customers with full-stack observability powered by AIOps, database, service management, security, and automation capabilities to identify and remediate issues and improve service delivery, reliability, and productivity—all while reducing costs.

GITEX GLOBAL is a tech collective of several shows curated under distinct tech sectors that unify the world's most influential ecosystems advancing business, economy, society, and culture through the power of innovation. It empowers businesses and connects exhibitors to the most powerful public-private partnerships, tech giants, creative startups, and enterprises from over 170 countries.

“With application modernization, move to the cloud, and the increased use of AI, organizations of all sizes face complex IT environments that make managing IT challenging. By enabling IT teams with increased visibility, intelligence, and efficiency, we are making it easier for them to manage their environments faster, and they are better equipped to maximize the overall value IT provides to the businesses,” said Sascha Giese, global tech evangelist, SolarWinds. “We look forward to meeting IT professionals at GITEX to discuss potential challenges and explain how SolarWinds AI-powered solution enhancements can make them more productive.”

“Today, digital transformation and innovative technology are the main drivers of all industries and economies, which is why GITEX GLOBAL 2023 is extremely beneficial for our business. The trade fair is an ideal platform to tell the tech landscape what AI-powered innovations we offer to accelerate the digital economy,” said Abdul Rehman Tariq, regional sales director, Middle East. “Our participation in the event reflects our commitment to the UAE market and is a great opportunity to demonstrate how SolarWinds and our value-added distribution partners in the region can help organizations accelerate their digital journey and drive enhancements in hybrid cloud and observability solutions.”

The SolarWinds Observability Portfolio includes:

SolarWinds Observability helps to unify and extend visibility across the entire technology stack, supporting modern and custom web applications to help ensure key business services meet service-level objectives and deliver optimal user experience.

SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability is designed to help organizations ensure availability and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments by increasing visibility, intelligence, and productivity.

SolarWinds Database Solutions help keep organizations’ data available and scalable while pinpointing the root cause of performance issues.

SolarWinds Service Desk is a cloud-based and AI-powered IT service management (ITSM) platform built to maximize productivity and accelerate resolution with lightning-fast time to value.

At the event, SolarWinds experts will also lead the following speaking session:

Tech Talks – October 17 at 11:00 GST Join Sascha Giese, SolarWinds global tech evangelist to learn about “Understanding Alert Fatigue”



Visit us at GITEX and engage with SolarWinds executives, including President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna, engineers, and product experts to explore new solutions in live product demonstrations at Booth H7-F50.

