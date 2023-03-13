SolarWinds Expands Customer Availability With New ITSM Data Center in Australia

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announced today the launch of its first IT service management (ITSM) data center in Australia for SolarWinds® Service Desk customers. The Sydney-based data center will help improve performance and speed while allowing SolarWinds customers to demonstrate compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

The new ITSM data center is set to enhance the SolarWinds software as a service (SaaS)-delivered offering and expand customer availability to not only Australian customers but businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, enabling lower latency for users and delivering accelerated responsiveness and increased customer performance in the region.

The investment comes as part of the company’s regional growth in APJ alongside the Asia-Pacific data center for SolarWinds Observability announced earlier.

“The new Sydney ITSM data center provides a solution to the demand we’ve been seeing from customers in this space,” said Sai Krishna, SolarWinds group vice president, engineering. “A growing number of companies in the region seek to comply with data residency while delivering a great user experience.

“The launch of our first data center in Australia demonstrates our ongoing investment in the local market and our steadfast commitment to the APJ region more broadly. Most importantly, it offers Australian organisations greater control over their data and further improves the performance of SolarWinds Service Desk in the region.”

Ongoing investments by SolarWinds in the region, including this new local data center, seek to help the company’s customers in Australia accelerate and derive greater value in their digital transformation initiatives. Reinforcing this commitment is the company’s involvement in the upcoming 24th itSMF National Service Management Conference, at which Krishna will present. The event will be held at the Adelaide Convention Center March 15 – 16, 2023.

“Australia is an extremely important market for SolarWinds, and we’re pleased to bring the new capability offered by our Sydney data center to the local market and our customers in Australia,” Krishna said.

