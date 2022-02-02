Log in
SolarWinds Expands Reach of Database Performance Monitoring Products Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace

02/02/2022 | 06:31am EST
Microsoft Azure Marketplace users can now use committed Azure spend to streamline the purchase of SolarWinds database products

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its database performance monitoring products—SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer (DPA), SolarWinds SQL Sentry®, and SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server®—are now available as fully-transactable solutions in the Microsoft® Azure® Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Organizations can now fulfill their license subscriptions for SolarWinds database performance management products with their Azure consumption commitment benefit under their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

“We have a singular focus on helping our customers and organizations around the world accelerate business transformation, and one way we’re accomplishing this is through our participation in the MACC-transactable program,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “Through the program, SolarWinds is a preferred vendor for governed marketplace spend. Users with committed Azure spend can use those funds to purchase our database performance monitoring products directly without the typical procurement cycles, giving them quick and streamlined access to some of the broadest and most secure database coverage available in the industry.”

Organizations that take advantage of the offer can simplify the purchase, deployment, management, and renewal of SolarWinds database products to receive the in-depth performance and environmental data teams need to optimize the performance of Microsoft SQL Server and other leading database platforms running on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

SolarWinds Database Performance Management Portfolio

SolarWinds database performance management solutions provide intelligent recommendations based on best practices for faster troubleshooting to help accelerate data delivery while controlling costs. The cross-platform solutions help data pros manage complexities and provide them with the visibility needed to proactively optimize the performance of databases—to mitigate the risk of business interruptions, regardless of where the databases run.

SolarWinds database performance management products available through MACC include:

  • Database Performance Analyzer—Database management software built for performance monitoring, analysis, and tuning with support for multiple database platforms.
  • SQL Sentry—Database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform, with fast root cause analysis and visibility across the Microsoft data estate.
  • Database Insights for SQL Server—A package of both DPA and SQL Sentry that provides broad coverage with detailed database and system metrics for Microsoft SQL Server database-related Microsoft Services and other leading database platforms, to help solve and optimize performance for the largest environments.

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server reach more customers and markets.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Additional Resources

Connect With SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) —to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
