    SWI   US83417Q2049

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
SolarWinds Garners Awards for IT Operations Management Products in Second Half of 2021

01/12/2022 | 06:33am EST
Awards include wins from Best in Biz, DBTA, ASTORS, and other industry-leading programs

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from key industry award programs for its IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the second half of 2021.

“It’s very rewarding to have these organizations and award programs recognize and validate our products over the last six months,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “We’re constantly finding ways to enhance and improve the security and performance of our products, and the collective votes of confidence by our customers, users, the media, and industry professionals affirms our ongoing work to diligently deliver the solutions our customers need to solve their toughest IT management problems.”

SolarWinds Product Awards

Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged by prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. In the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, the SolarWinds® APM Integrated Experience was awarded gold in the Best Enterprise Software Product of the Year (Other) category.

Database Trends and Applications’ annual Readers' Choice Awards recognizes companies whose products are selected by IT and database professionals. SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer was selected as the 2021 winner in the Best Database Performance Solution Category.

The American Security Today’s ASTORS Homeland Security Awards program recognizes the innovations of top firms and agencies in the Homeland Security and Public Safety fields. Three SolarWinds products were recognized in three different categories:

  • SolarWinds Security Event Manager – Best Security Incident and Event Management Solution (SIEM)
  • SolarWinds Access Rights Manager – Best Access Control and Authentication System
  • SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager – Best Network Security Solution

SolarWinds Industry Awards

The Future Enterprise Awards, hosted by CI MediaGroup and Tahawultech.com, is one of the Middle East’s most prestigious IT industry awards. The 2021 awards were on October 17 during GITEX Technology Week. SolarWinds won the Best ITOM Solution Provider of the Year award.

Germany’s IP Insider Readers’ Choice IT Awards recognizes companies that have made a particularly positive impression in the last 12 months, whether through groundbreaking new technologies, outstanding products, or forward-looking strategies. At the 2021 awards, SolarWinds won gold in the Network Monitoring category.

Additional Resources

Connect With SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 715 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 308 M 2 308 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 155
Free-Float 23,5%
