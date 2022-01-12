SolarWinds Garners Awards for IT Operations Management Products in Second Half of 2021

Awards include wins from Best in Biz, DBTA, ASTORS, and other industry-leading programs

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from key industry award programs for its IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the second half of 2021.

“It’s very rewarding to have these organizations and award programs recognize and validate our products over the last six months,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “We’re constantly finding ways to enhance and improve the security and performance of our products, and the collective votes of confidence by our customers, users, the media, and industry professionals affirms our ongoing work to diligently deliver the solutions our customers need to solve their toughest IT management problems.”

SolarWinds Product Awards

Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged by prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. In the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, the SolarWinds® APM Integrated Experience was awarded gold in the Best Enterprise Software Product of the Year (Other) category.

Database Trends and Applications’ annual Readers' Choice Awards recognizes companies whose products are selected by IT and database professionals. SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer was selected as the 2021 winner in the Best Database Performance Solution Category.

The American Security Today’s ASTORS Homeland Security Awards program recognizes the innovations of top firms and agencies in the Homeland Security and Public Safety fields. Three SolarWinds products were recognized in three different categories:

SolarWinds Security Event Manager – Best Security Incident and Event Management Solution (SIEM)

SolarWinds Access Rights Manager – Best Access Control and Authentication System

SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager – Best Network Security Solution

SolarWinds Industry Awards

The Future Enterprise Awards, hosted by CI MediaGroup and Tahawultech.com, is one of the Middle East’s most prestigious IT industry awards. The 2021 awards were on October 17 during GITEX Technology Week. SolarWinds won the Best ITOM Solution Provider of the Year award.

Germany’s IP Insider Readers’ Choice IT Awards recognizes companies that have made a particularly positive impression in the last 12 months, whether through groundbreaking new technologies, outstanding products, or forward-looking strategies. At the 2021 awards, SolarWinds won gold in the Network Monitoring category.

