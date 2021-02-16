SolarWinds : Head Geek Team Adds Microsoft Data Platform Expert Kevin Kline

Kline will focus on helping data professionals adopt best practices for improved team dynamics and optimal database performance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today introduced Kevin Kline as the newest member of the company’s Head Geek™ team, deepening its bench of database and Microsoft® data platform expertise.

“The SolarWinds Head Geeks have a deep connection with the IT community, providing sound advice and perspectives from real-world experience they’ve gained as IT professionals throughout their careers,” said Darren Beck, CMO, SolarWinds. “We’re very fortunate to add Kevin to our Head Geek team. As a respected software industry veteran and renowned database expert, he will be a tremendous asset to our customers and the greater SolarWinds community.”

Kline joins SolarWinds through the company’s acquisition of SentryOne® in October 2020. He brings extensive experience to the Head Geek team, including:

30+ years of database and software industry experience. Kline is a 13-time recipient of the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) honor, a global community of over 4,000 technical experts driven by passion, community spirit, and a quest for knowledge. At previous companies, his software product designs won multiple “Best of” and “Readers’ Choice” awards.

As a noted leader in the SQL Server community, Kline writes a monthly column for Database Trends & Applications and blogs about Microsoft Data Platform features and best practices, SQL Server trends, and professional development for IT and data pros. He’s a frequent webinar host and speaker at various industry conferences and user groups and has traveled the world as part of his multi-continent roadshows. A passion for supporting and educating Microsoft data professionals. Kline is a founder and former president of the Professional Association for SQL Server (PASS). He’s the author of the best-selling book, SQL in a Nutshell, and co-author of SQL Server 2012 Management and Administration, Professional SQL Server 2008 Database Design and Optimization, and Database Benchmarking: Practical Methods for Oracle & SQL Server.

Who Are the Head Geeks?

The SolarWinds Head Geeks™ bring over 150 collective years of real-world expertise and renowned industry credentials to provide the tech pro community with perspectives, advice, and discussion on the latest trends and challenges in technology.

The Head Geeks are experts in all areas of IT, including IT operations management, hybrid IT, networking, application management, databases, security, enterprise, cloud, DevOps, virtualization, ITSM, and more. The SolarWinds Head Geeks engage with technology pros on THWACK®, the SolarWinds community forum; on the Orange Matter™ and Geek Speak™ blogs; in-person at events, including conferences, trade shows, SolarWinds User Groups™, and THWACKcamp™, the annual SolarWinds virtual IT conference; in TechPod™ podcasts; and in SolarWinds Lab™ sessions, where they provide advanced technical training.

Connect with the Head Geeks on THWACK:

Leon Adato: Adatole

Liz Beavers: lbeavs

Sascha Giese: saschg

Patrick Hubbard: Patrick.Hubbard

Kevin Kline: kekline

Thomas LaRock: SQLRockstar

Chrystal Taylor: ChrystalT

