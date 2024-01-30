Former Marketing Executive at Tenable, Splunk, and Google to Oversee Global Marketing Efforts of World-Class Observability, Database, and Service Management Solution Provider

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, has named Brian Goldfarb as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Goldfarb will oversee all aspects of global marketing efforts for SolarWinds and its world-class observability, database, and service management solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130032208/en/

Brian Goldfarb, Chief Marketing Officer, SolarWinds (Photo: Business Wire)

Goldfarb is a seasoned marketing executive who brings to the SolarWinds team more than 20 years of experience driving growth strategies at some of the world’s largest and most respected technology companies. Most recently, he served as CMO of cybersecurity firm Tenable, where he expertly led the marketing team through rapid industry shifts while helping grow the company’s revenue by nearly 50% during his tenure.

Goldfarb joins SolarWinds as a key member of its executive team at a time of ongoing growth and transformation as the company continues to evolve its business, expand its product portfolio, and enhance its go-to-market strategy. The company’s AI-powered observability, service management, and database solutions are proven to help customers accelerate digital transformation efforts, increase productivity, and reduce costs by making it easier to manage today’s complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With a new subscription-first business model that continues to yield strong results, SolarWinds recently reported four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth.

“We are excited to welcome Brian as the newest member of the SolarWinds team, not only because of his track record in driving substantial, sustained growth but because he shares our vision and commitment to enriching the lives of customers,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and Chief Executive Officer, SolarWinds. “I am confident the experience and expertise he brings will play a pivotal role in shaping and growing our business.”

“SolarWinds has deep roots in the IT community and an amazing legacy of success,” said Goldfarb. “The realities of today’s hybrid and multi-cloud environments create rapidly changing challenges for IT pros, and I’ve been consistently impressed by the continual ability of SolarWinds to evolve its support for its hundreds of thousands of customers as they innovate with speed. The SolarWinds offerings are more relevant now than ever before, and I look forward to helping the company execute its next phase of growth.”

Goldfarb previously helmed the marketing team that launched Google’s multi-billion-dollar cloud service provider, spearheaded a significant digital marketing transformation to increase data-driven demand generation as CMO of Splunk, and led the team responsible for generating more than $1 billion in revenue during his time as senior vice president of platform marketing at Salesforce. Earlier in his career, Goldfarb held product marketing and product management roles at Microsoft across developer tools and platforms, IT infrastructure systems, digital media, and cloud computing.

