SolarWinds : Receives Accolades for IT Management Products in Second Half of 2020

02/10/2021 | 06:40am EST
Recognition includes awards from TrustRadius, G2, DBTA, ASTORS, and other industry leaders

AUSTIN, Texas - February 10, 2021 - SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from IT professionals and industry leaders for its IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the second half of 2020.

'We're grateful to have our organization and products acknowledged by industry leaders and IT professionals across the globe,' said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. 'The loyalty of our customers has always been a driving influence to help strengthen our products and we are seeing that now more than ever. We take our responsibility to our customers seriously and are recommitting ourselves to not just provide powerful and simple products but also to ensure we are providing the most secure products available.'

SolarWinds User Awards:

The TrustRadius® Best of Awards celebrates products that have earned the Best Customer Support, Best Usability, and Best Feature Set Award for this year. These awards are earned by the top three products in each category with the highest support rating, usability rating, and the highest rate of reviewer satisfaction with the product's feature set. TrustRadius named the following SolarWinds products as Best of Award winners:

  • Best of Infrastructure-Related Software
    • SolarWinds® NetFlow Traffic Analyzer - Network Traffic Analysis Feature Set
    • SolarWinds NetFlow Traffic Analyzer - Network Traffic Analysis Support
    • SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor - Network Performance Monitoring Support
    • SentryOne® SQL Sentry - SQL Server® Performance Support
  • Best of Application Management Software
    • SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor - Application Performance Management Usability

In addition, TrustRadius has re-certified the following SolarWinds products as part of its TRUE program, which recognizes vendors who are Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical in sourcing and using customer reviews:

  • SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer
  • SolarWinds Remote Monitoring & Management
  • SolarWinds NetFlow Traffic Analyzer
  • SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager
  • SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor
  • SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor

G2 Grid® Reports represent the democratic voice of real software users. In the G2 Grid Report for Database Monitoring, SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer was placed in the Leader quadrant, based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Database Trends and Applications' annual Readers' Choice Awards recognizes companies whose products are selected by IT and database professionals. SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer was selected as the winner in the Best Database Performance Solution Category

SolarWinds Industry Awards:

The Tahawultech.com Future Enterprise Awards celebrates organizations in the Middle East that cultivated innovation, displayed resilience, and created an environment that enabled businesses and individuals to adapt, evolve, and respond to challenges introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. SolarWinds was recognized as the Disruptive Technology Vendor of the Year.

The Channel Asia Innovation Awards named SolarWinds a finalist in the software vendor category for 2020. The awards honor the most competitive selection of partners, distributors, and vendors across Southeast Asia.

The Zhiding Group awarded SolarWinds with 2020 Best IT Operation Management Products in its China category. The Zhinding Lingyn award is one of the highly respected IT awards in China, its name 凌云 meaning 'above the cloud.' It celebrates those products that 'go above and beyond.' Founded in 1999, Zhiding Group has formerly operated as the ZDNet® Chinese version, which is also one of the first tech media in China. Since 2015, Zhiding Group started to run independently, aiming at providing the most comprehensive IT news service to Chinese IT community.

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Fachet Courtney Cantwell

Archetype SolarWinds

Phone: +1-212-871-3950 Phone: +1-512-585-0849

nicole.fachet@archetype.co pr@solarwinds.com

Disclaimer

SolarWinds Corp. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
