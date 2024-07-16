CRN, CSO, Fortress Cybersecurity Award, and others honoring SolarWinds products, solutions, and executives in first half of 2024

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announces several new recognitions honoring SolarWinds products, solutions, and executives in the first half of 2024.

SolarWinds enables customers to manage increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments to accelerate modernization efforts and undertake cloud migration initiatives. In 2024, the company evolved its business to deliver solutions in full-stack observability, service management, and database monitoring, including unveiling new AI features to its ITSM, database, and SaaS observability solutions.

“These recognitions are due to our passionate IT professionals who work tirelessly to ensure their organizations can navigate and manage today’s challenging hybrid digital landscape,” said Brian Goldfarb, Chief Marketing Officer at SolarWinds. “We remain committed to unveiling new enhancements to our suite of IT solutions and designing new powerful products in the second half of this year to ensure customers continue to have an award-winning platform for managing complex, hybrid estates.”

SolarWinds Product and Solution Awards:

The Globee ® Cybersecurity Awards : SolarWinds Next-Generation Build System initiative was named a Silver Winner in the Product Development/Management Innovation of the Year category.

: SolarWinds initiative was named a Silver Winner in the Product Development/Management Innovation of the Year category. Cloud Security Awards : Next-Generation Build System was also named in its shortlist for Cloud Security Innovator of the Year.

: was also named in its shortlist for Cloud Security Innovator of the Year. Cloud SaaS Awards : SolarWinds ® Observability was shortlisted for Best SaaS Product for IT Management.

: was shortlisted for Best SaaS Product for IT Management. 2024 BIG Innovation Awards : SolarWinds Observability was named a winner in the software category. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people who are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

was named a winner in the software category. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people who are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Brandon Hall Technology Excellence Awards : SolarWinds Service Desk was awarded Gold in the category Best Advance in AI for Business Impact in their Future of Work Awards program.

: was awarded Gold in the category Best Advance in AI for Business Impact in their Future of Work Awards program. The SIIA CODiE Awards : SolarWinds Observability was named a winner in the category for Best DevOps Tool.

was named a winner in the category for Best DevOps Tool. The IoT Global Awards : SolarWinds Observability was shortlisted for the Big Data, Cloud & Analytics category.

: was shortlisted for the Big Data, Cloud & Analytics category. The Globee Awards for Technology : SolarWinds was named a Gold Winner for Company of the Year in its IT Cloud/SaaS category.

: SolarWinds was named a Gold Winner for Company of the Year in its IT Cloud/SaaS category. Globee Awards for American Business : SolarWinds Service Desk was named as a bronze winner in the Business Product or Service of the Year category.

: was named as a bronze winner in the Business Product or Service of the Year category. The Data Breakthrough Awards : SolarWinds Observability was named Data Observability Solution of the Year.

was named Data Observability Solution of the Year. 2024 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards : SolarWinds was named the winner of the SaaS Customer Success Award .

: SolarWinds was named the winner of the . 2024 Network Computing Awards : SolarWinds Dameware® Remote Everywhere won the Remote Working Product of the Year category.

SolarWinds Executives and Leadership Awards:

CRN ® 2024 Women of the Channel list : SolarWinds Vice President of Global Sales Execution & Enablement Anna Wilkins and Global Channel and Alliances Marketing Lead Zhanna Boguslavska were named on the list, which honors women leaders for their channel expertise and vision.

: SolarWinds Vice President of Global Sales Execution & Enablement and Global Channel and Alliances Marketing Lead were named on the list, which honors women leaders for their channel expertise and vision. CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs : Anna Wilkins was also recognized as a channel executive who consistently supports, promotes, and executes effective channel partner programs and strategies.

SolarWinds Corporate and Industry Awards:

Middle East & North Africa Stevie ® Awards (MENA Stevie Awards): SolarWinds was honored for its innovation in technology development by the Stevie Awards and named a Gold winner for SolarWinds Observability-AI-powered Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for IT management .

(MENA Stevie Awards): SolarWinds was honored for its innovation in technology development by the Stevie Awards and named a Gold winner for . CSO Awards : SolarWinds was recognized as a winner for its Secure Software Development Self-Attestation . The award recognizes 50 organizations for their security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership.

: SolarWinds was recognized as a winner for its . The award recognizes 50 organizations for their security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. CRN’s 2024 Data Center 50 : SolarWinds was also recognized on this year’s list.

: SolarWinds was also recognized on this year’s list. tahawultech.com Reseller Middle East Partner Excellence Awards 2023 : SolarWinds was awarded Best Observability Vendor of the Year .

: SolarWinds was awarded . German Stevie Awards 2024 : SolarWinds Observability-AI-powered Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for IT management was honored for its innovation in technology development and was named a gold winner.

: was honored for its innovation in technology development and was named a gold winner. 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide : SolarWinds Transform Partner Program was named in this year’s guide.

: was named in this year’s guide. Fortress Cybersecurity Award : SolarWinds Secure by Design was selected as a winner of this year's award for Organizational Excellence.

: SolarWinds was selected as a winner of this year's award for Organizational Excellence. The 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards : SolarWinds was awarded gold in the categories of Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year and Most Innovative Customer Service Department / Team of the Year.

: SolarWinds was awarded gold in the categories of and The 2024 American Business Awards : SolarWinds was awarded silver in the Support Department of the Year category and bronze in the Support Team of the Year category.

: SolarWinds was awarded silver in the category and bronze in the category. OnCon Top Marketing : SolarWinds was named a top 100 finalist this year. This list recognizes some of the top marketing teams worldwide.

