CRN, CSO50, Business Intelligence Awards among those honoring SolarWinds products and executives

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced several new product awards and industry recognitions for its executives and technology solutions. The company was honored by global organizations including CRN®, CSO50®, and the DevOps Dozen awards for its industry leadership on monitoring, observability, and service management solutions that help IT teams take a proactive approach toward growth, productivity, and innovation.

SolarWinds helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey within today's hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The unified SolarWinds® Platform offers enterprises more flexibility, visibility, and control over critical systems and applications. As the challenges faced by IT teams continue to evolve, SolarWinds is developing world-class software solutions they need as they manage increasingly complex digital landscapes.

“Technology has added untold value to our lives but also puts unforeseen challenges in the path of IT teams who are already navigating a difficult task with limited resources,” said Cullen Childress, SVP of Product at SolarWinds. “The recognitions we received are entirely due to the hard work and passion of the SolarWinds team. As we head into 2024, we remain committed to pushing the limits of excellence in secure software to ensure our customers—and the industry—are equipped to face emerging challenges head-on.”

SolarWinds Product and Solution Awards:

SolarWinds Observability has been named DevOps Innovation of the Year by the 2023 Tech Ascension DevOps Awards and won the Cloud SaaS Award for Best SaaS Product For IT Management

DevOps Innovation of the Year by the 2023 Tech Ascension DevOps Awards and won the Cloud SaaS Award for SolarWinds Service Desk was named a Gold Winner in the International Business Awards ® (also known as the International Stevie Awards ) within the Service Management Solution category

(also known as the ) within the Service Management Solution category The Business Intelligence Awards named SolarWinds IT Service Management as the Product of the Year

SolarWinds Observability was named a finalist on the CRN Products of the Year list in the Application Performance/Observability category

in the Application Performance/Observability category The CRN Tech Innovator Awards named SolarWinds Observability a finalist in the Application Development & DevOps category

named SolarWinds Observability a finalist in the Application Development & DevOps category The DevOps Dozen awards named SolarWinds Observability a finalist for Best Observability Solution

awards named SolarWinds Observability a finalist for Best Observability Solution Visual Studio Magazine 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards named SolarWinds Serv-U ® File Transfer Protocol Server a Silver winner in this year’s FTP, Email, and Network Connectivity category

named SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server a Silver winner in this year’s FTP, Email, and Network Connectivity category SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability was named a finalist for Best Hybrid Cloud Solution by the Cloud Awards

for Best Hybrid Cloud Solution by the Cloud Awards The company won Gold at the German IP Insider 2023 Awards in the network monitoring category

in the network monitoring category SolarWinds named a Silver winner in the Observability category at the DEV Insider 2023 Awards

SolarWinds Executive and Leadership Awards:

Zhanna Boguslavska was named to CRN’s list of 100 People You Don't Know but Should list for 2023

list for 2023 SolarWinds and Tim Brown received a CSO50 Award for IT Infrastructure Monitoring and Management in recognition for the SolarWinds Next-Gen Build System

SolarWinds Corporate and Industry Awards:

SolarWinds was named Public Relations Department of the Year in the BIG Public Relations & Marketing Excellence Awards

At the IT Security Awards 2023 in Germany, SolarWinds was named a winner in the ‘Cloud Security’ category for its Secure by Design initiative

in Germany, SolarWinds was named a winner in the ‘Cloud Security’ category for its Secure by Design initiative SolarWinds was awarded Best Cybersecurity System Vendor of the Year of the Future Security Awards 2023 for its commitment to the Next-Generation Build System, a component of the SolarWinds Secure by Design initiative

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

