SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
SolarWinds : Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response Capabilities

10/28/2020 | 07:19am EDT

Users Can Now Monitor and Manage Endpoint Security from a Single Dashboard

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced SolarWinds® Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is now fully integrated within SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), allowing users to configure and manage endpoint security more efficiently while helping mitigate security risk for customers and their business.

SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (powered by SentinelOne®) helps defend endpoints against a variety of attacks in real-time, across the threat lifecycle. It provides SolarWinds partners with the ability to view threat and incident data to provide greater visibility into suspicious activity and advanced attacks from one dashboard. If an attack succeeds and a breach occurs, automated quarantine and rollback (Windows® OS only) help ensure recovery is fast and customer downtime is minimal.

The EDR integration empowers SolarWinds partners to deploy and manage the agent on RMM-managed Windows devices—providing enterprise-ready endpoint protection and security. Partners can access the EDR dashboard, threat management, and policy configuration—without leaving the RMM interface—alongside agent deployment and automated upgrades, so users can get up and running quickly with EDR.

Bryan Gibson, vice president and lead engineer at PCnet shared, “Our team use SolarWinds EDR because the advanced AI and forensics provide deep insight into our customer endpoints and next-level protection. The integration of EDR into SolarWinds RMM will greatly simplify our ability to manage, monitor, and protect devices from a single, unified dashboard. We can remediate and roll back a wide spectrum of threats, both known and unknown, and that equals peace of mind for our customers; this integration allows us to deliver that from day one.”

“Our clients take security seriously and are aware of the importance of a layered security offering—in today’s world, it’s not enough to stay current on cyberthreats; you have to stay ahead of them and antivirus just isn’t going to cut it in this day and age,” said Karlos Barltrop, managing director at Entire IT. “SolarWinds EDR is a next level product and is the right fit for our clients’ needs. We provide technology solutions for humans, not technology solutions for IT experts—the EDR integration with RMM gives our clients peace of mind and helps us to protect them against security threats behind the scenes, so they can run their business and their client’s businesses safely and securely.”

“Keeping ahead of cyberthreats requires constant vigilance and fast response. Our partners need security protection beyond traditional antivirus for both their businesses and their customers—especially when workforces are becoming increasingly distributed as work-from-home policies are being adopted across the globe long-term or even permanently in some cases,” said Alex Quilter, vice president of product strategy, SolarWinds MSP. “MSPs have to keep users productive while also protecting devices. With integrated EDR and remote monitoring under a single pane of glass, we’re giving them the power and visibility to stay one step ahead of the bad guys so they can help their customers defend against ransomware, zero-day attacks, and the relentless onslaught of shifting online threats.”

#SWIproducts
#SWIsecurity
#SWI
#SWImsp

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at www.solarwindsmsp.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

© Business Wire 2020

