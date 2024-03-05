SolarWinds database experts will present multiple sessions at this year’s conference in Farnborough, England

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will attend SQLBits in Farnborough, England, from March 19 – 23 as a gold sponsor.

SQLBits is Europe’s largest data platform conference, featuring 200 world-class speakers, more than 300 hours of content, and engaging networking opportunities. Attendees can deepen their knowledge of everything from the SQL Server® product suite and transactional data systems to the latest trends in big data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

“The complexity of modern database infrastructure introduces more risks than ever before, from downtime and data loss to poor customer experiences and security concerns,” said Kevin Kline, database technology evangelist at SolarWinds and noted software industry veteran. “SolarWinds database performance monitoring and observability solutions provide deep visibility and performance insight by simplifying the management of your most complex databases. At SQLBits, I’ll share tips and techniques to help you shift from reactively fighting fires to proactively detecting and diagnosing issues before they become an issue.”

As a gold sponsor of the event, attendees can talk with SolarWinds IT pros at its stand and learn more about how SolarWinds delivers deep insights into the performance of complex and diverse database systems. The SolarWinds database portfolio includes SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer for performance monitoring and analysis, SolarWinds SQL Sentry® for root cause analysis, and SolarWinds Database Observability, a SaaS solution built for DevOps and designed to help ensure optimal performance by monitoring open-source, cloud-enabled, and NoSQL databases.

At the event, SolarWinds IT experts will also lead the following sessions:

“ Communication Skills for the Technology Pro ” with Kevin Kline, database technology evangelist, 1:50 to 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, March 20

” with Kevin Kline, database technology evangelist, 1:50 to 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 “ How to Conduct a Transact-SQL Code Review ” with Kevin Kline, 10:10 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22

” with Kevin Kline, 10:10 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22 “ Shift-Left: A DevOps and Database Story ” with Kevin Kline, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Friday, March 22

” with Kevin Kline, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Friday, March 22 “ A Beginners Guide to Query Store ” with Owen Murphy, senior product marketing manager, 2:50 — 3:10 p.m., Friday, March 22

” with Owen Murphy, senior product marketing manager, 2:50 — 3:10 p.m., Friday, March 22 “ SQL Horror Stories ” with Kevin Kline, 11:30 — 11:50 a.m., Saturday, March 23

To learn more about SolarWinds database performance monitoring and observability solutions, visit https://www.solarwinds.com/database-performance-monitoring-software

