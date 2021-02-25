SolarWinds : Unveils APM Integrated Experience, Unifying Application Metrics, Traces, Logs, and User Experience Data

The new APM Integrated Experience brings together the SolarWinds APM solutions–AppOptics, Loggly, and Pingdom–into a single platform, making it faster and easier for tech pros to troubleshoot application and infrastructure issues

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the APM Integrated Experience for the SolarWinds® application performance management (APM) solutions—AppOptics™, Loggly® , andPingdom®—consolidating access to application performance metrics, traces, logs, and user experience into a common navigation experience for technology professionals. The new APM Integrated Experience helps reduce much of the complexity associated with modern APM by streamlining visibility into critical application and infrastructure performance and empowering tech pros with faster, easier troubleshooting.

APM continues to prove business critical for organizations across verticals. The SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2020: The Universal Language of IT found over half of surveyed IT teams (60%) are spending more time managing apps and services, and more teams are managing them in hybrid IT environments (74% of respondents manage hybrid IT in-house or with an MSP). This trend has only accelerated as organizations manage the reality of remote and distributed workforces.

“As the personas using APM continue to expand to include developers, support teams, product managers, infrastructure teams, and more, there is a need for an APM solution that caters to these broader audiences and brings together all the data necessary to understand and validate application performance,” said Denny LeCompte, senior vice president, products, SolarWinds. “Through the APM Integrated Experience, we are maximizing customers’ observability and ease of use. This convergence reflects our commitments to making tech pros’ lives easier and to broadening APM access for tech pros everywhere.”

“The market needs solutions that take a holistic approach to application performance metrics,” said Stephen Elliot, IDC Program Vice President, I&O, DevOps, and Cloud Operations. “Moves towards convergence and ease of use best serve today’s APM landscape.”

The APM Integrated Experience delivers a single platform for common navigation across the APM portfolio to deepen the user’s knowledge of an application’s health and performance. Consolidating metrics, traces, logs, and user experience in a single, seamless interface enables tech pros to find what they need quickly and achieve a faster mean time to resolution (MTTR).

The navigation enhancements include:

Home: A new landing page with a high-level view of what’s changed in the last week and what could be an issue

A new landing page with a high-level view of what’s changed in the last week and what could be an issue Dashboards: Dashboards for both metrics and logs

Dashboards for both metrics and logs Services : Code-level APM data containing maps, summary views and detailed distributed traces

: Code-level APM data containing maps, summary views and detailed distributed traces Infrastructure: Lists and maps for hosts and containers, plugins for web servers and databases, and direct integrations for AWS ® and Azure ®

Lists and maps for hosts and containers, plugins for web servers and databases, and direct integrations for AWS and Azure Logs : Advanced searching capabilities on structured logs and the Dynamic Field Explorer ™

: Advanced searching capabilities on structured logs and the Dynamic Field Explorer Metrics: Explore and alert on thousands out-of-the-box and custom metrics helpful for understanding infrastructure and application health, and rapid troubleshooting

Explore and alert on thousands out-of-the-box and custom metrics helpful for understanding infrastructure and application health, and rapid troubleshooting Real User Monitoring: Gain visibility into how actual end users are interacting with and experiencing your website with scalable and easy-to-use real user monitoring (RUM)

Gain visibility into how actual end users are interacting with and experiencing your website with scalable and easy-to-use real user monitoring (RUM) Synthetic Monitoring: Simulate visitor interactions with your site or web app to know when critical pages or site flows stop working correctly

The APM Integrated Experience is designed for hybrid and cloud-native IT environments to help identify performance anomalies, understand dependencies, trace requests, and pinpoint the root cause of issues. Users can isolate logs to a specific transaction, identify impacted systems, and view events in context to accelerate troubleshooting and recognize issues before there is a service disruption. SolarWinds was recognized in the April 2020 Gartner® Magic Quadrant® for Application Performance Monitoring1 based on the completeness of vision and ability to execute for its APM suite of products.

AppOptics, Loggly, and Pingdom can be used individually or as an integrated platform to deliver full-stack performance monitoring across user experience, applications, services, and infrastructure. Existing users of any of the APM products can activate the new experience in the platform. Those who are not yet using SolarWinds monitoring products and would like to learn more can schedule a demo.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

