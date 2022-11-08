Advanced search
    SWI   US83417Q2049

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
8.630 USD   +0.23%
11/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on SolarWinds to $10.50 From $12, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/04RBC Lowers SolarWinds' Price Target to $10 From $12 After Mixed Q3 Results, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/03U.S. SEC considering action against SolarWinds over cyber disclosures
RE
SolarWinds and HCL Software's DRYiCE™ Expand Partnership to Revolutionize IT Operations

11/08/2022 | 07:31am EST
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, and DRYiCE™, a division of HCL Software focused on humanizing enterprise application of AI, today announced its intended expansion of their partnership aimed at revolutionizing IT operations for enterprises.

The expanded partnership will focus on bringing together the best-in-class advanced AIOps, end-to-end observability, and service management platform from both companies.

“Our partnership with HCL Software’s DRYiCE division indicates how our business is transforming. Not only are we developing new solutions to meet the needs of our customers but also seeking relationships with innovative partners like DRYiCE that add more value,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, SolarWinds president and chief executive officer. “At the same time, our refined focus on fostering relationships with our partners around the globe is key to our vision for how we will grow going forward.”

“Digital transformation has moved observability, AI, and automation into the mainstream,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCL Software. “Together with SolarWinds, we seek to combine our experience and strength in innovation and leverage our extensive partner network to drive growth.”

SolarWinds Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi will join HCL Software to share the advantages the expanded partnership offers at HCL Software's partner summit event in Barcelona, Spain, on November 14.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWI
#SWIcorporate
#SWIpartners

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

About HCL Software

HCL Software, a division of HCL Technologies (HCL), develops, markets, sells, and supports over 30 product families in the areas of Customer Experience, IT Ops and Security, Secure DevOps, and Application Development. HCL Software is the cloud-native solution factory for enterprise software and powers millions of apps at more than 20,000 organizations, including over half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. HCL Software's mission is to drive ultimate customer success with its IT investments through relentless product innovation.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 714 M - -
Net income 2022 -886 M - -
Net Debt 2022 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 392 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 147
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Sudhakar Ramakrishna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
William G. Bock Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
Jason Wallace Bliss Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION-39.18%1 392
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.01%206 904
SAP SE-22.44%108 077
SERVICENOW INC.-44.05%73 226
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.79%29 574
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-28.66%17 141