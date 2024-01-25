SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The company also plans to present at two investor conferences during the first quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at +1 (888) 510-2008 and internationally at +1 (646) 960-0306. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 2975715 to gain access. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, at approximately 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT) on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

During the first quarter of 2024, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following investor conferences:

JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 5 in San Francisco at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6 in San Francisco at 2:50 p.m. PT/5:50 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts and replays will be available at the time of the presentation and for a limited time thereafter at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

