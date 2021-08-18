SolarWinds : to Hold Virtual EMEA and APJ Channel Partner Summits

Digital event will feature product strategy sessions, and technical and sales accreditation training

Global c-suite and leadership team to present keynote sessions

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, has announced it will host its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Virtual Partner Summit 2021 (August 23 – 27), and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Virtual Partner Summit 2021 (September 6 – 10). The events offer a collegial setting for in-depth training and enablement, virtual networking opportunities, and exchange of experience. New this year, SolarWinds President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna and Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi will lead the keynote sessions at both the EMEA and APJ Partner Summit events.

“It’s more important than ever to be a trustworthy vendor to our collaborating Partners,” said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, EMEA sales, SolarWinds. “Our goal is to continue to empower and enable growth for our Partners, and we believe our EMEA and APJ Partner Summits are the perfect platform to exchange information and knowledge.”

“We’re continuously listening and improving how we support and collaborate with our Partner community,” added Sojung Lee, vice president, APAC sales, SolarWinds. “Our Partner Summit events play a key part in offering Partners the opportunity to learn about our future plans for outcome-driven solutions, and how these can enable them to better serve customers.”

EMEA and APJ Virtual Partner Summit 2021

The events will include technical deep dives into SolarWinds® solutions, and a premier plenary session, open to all Partners.

EMEA plenary session, Tuesday, August 24, 13:00 GMT

APJ plenary session, Wednesday, September 8, 11:00 SGT

Keynote presentations will be led by SolarWinds leadership team, including:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer

Ludovic Neveu, GVP, EMEA Sales

Timothy Brown, CISO and VP, Security

Garrett O'Keeffe, Senior Director, Customer Success

Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training

John O Callaghan, Partner Development Director

The events take place on August 23 – 27 (EMEA), and September 6 – 10, 2021 (APJ). If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register here to attend for EMEA and APJ.

