Lisbon event brings partners together to hear from SolarWinds executive leadership on partner program updates, product innovations, and ways to accelerate growth

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Partner Summit 2024 in person in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 19–23. The event is part of a series of SolarWinds Transform Partner Summits the company is hosting across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The EMEA Partner Summit brings together partners from around the region to network, learn, and celebrate their shared successes with SolarWinds. At the event, SolarWinds will highlight the latest product strategy and innovations to its Observability, IT Service Management, and Database offerings. Attendees will gain invaluable sales and technical expertise through our partner enablement training led by SolarWinds product experts.

SolarWinds continues to build on its Transform Partner Program, which was first launched in 2022 to support and drive growth for its valued global channel partners. Last year, the company announced new enhancements to the partner program including access to new revenue opportunities and benefits, more flexibility in how partners can achieve their targets, and specialization options and benefits for its Database and ITSM products. At the 2024 Partner Summits, SolarWinds will introduce the latest partner initiatives, programs, and incentives designed to increase velocity, simplify the experience, and further fuel partner growth.

“Channel partners are integral to the overall success of SolarWinds, and together we are helping customers drive meaningful transformation at their organization,” said Laurent Delattre, vice president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa sales, SolarWinds. “The annual EMEA SolarWinds Partner Summit is an exciting opportunity to update partners on our product and channel strategy, how we can grow better together, and recognize our joint achievements. Join us as we lay the foundation for driving customer success and business growth in 2024.”

EMEA Partner Summit 2024

At the Lisbon event, SolarWinds is excited to host networking events that allow partners to connect with SolarWinds executives and our diverse community of industry-leading partners. The company will also celebrate partners’ achievements during the annual SolarWinds Partner Awards Ceremony.

Also available to join virtually, the Partner Summit’s executive plenary session will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and include keynote presentations led by the SolarWinds leadership team on our strategy and focus on the channel business in 2024. Presentations will dive into how partners can grow their business with SolarWinds solutions, especially with SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability, a comprehensive, integrated, and cost-effective solution designed to increase performance and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments for organizations of all sizes and industries. Event speakers include:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Cullen Childress, SVP, Product

Anna Wilkins, VP, Global Sales Execution

Laurent Delattre, VP, Europe, Middle East, and Africa Sales

Garrett O’Keeffe, VP, Customer Success

Partners can register for the virtual stream here. Immediately following the executive plenary session, in-person attendees can attend empowering breakout sessions focused on accelerating collaboration and growth with SolarWinds solutions.

The SolarWinds EMEA Partner Summit will take place in Lisbon, Portugal Feb. 19 – 23, 2024. If you wish to attend the event in person, please email us at partner@solarwinds.com, and we’ll review your application.

Additional Resources

SolarWinds Transform Partner Program

SolarWinds Partner Portal

SolarWinds Sales Expert (SSE) Accreditations

SolarWinds Certified Professional® (SCP)

Event Page: 2024 EMEA Partner Summit

Connect with SolarWinds

THWACK ®

Facebook ®

LinkedIn ®

YouTube ®

Instagram ®

Threads ®

#SWI

#SWIpartners

#SWIproducts

#SWIcorporate

#SWIevents

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding SolarWinds partner initiatives and the ability of partners to grow their businesses. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “seek,” “should,” “feel,” “expect,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed on February 22, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 filed on May 4, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 filed on August 9, 2023 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 filed on November 8, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2024 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201656475/en/