  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SolarWinds Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWI   US83417Q1058

SOLARWINDS CORPORATION

(SWI)
U.S. SEC seeks information from SolarWinds clients in cyber breach probe

06/21/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a probe into last year's SolarWinds cyber breach over whether some companies failed to disclose that they had been affected by the unprecedented hack, an agency official said on Monday.

The SEC sent investigative letters late last week to a small number of public issuers and investment firms seeking voluntary information on whether they had been victims of the hacker and failed to disclose it.

The agency said it was also seeking information on whether public companies that had been a victim had experienced a lapse of internal controls, and related information on insider trading. U.S. securities law requires companies to disclose material information that could affect their share prices.

"We think that the information we're asking for will help us assess the impact of the breach, and it may also help us identify trading or other securities law violations," said the official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity for discussing ongoing, confidential agency investigations.

In December, U.S. regulators found that a breach by a foreign actor of SolarWinds's software gave hackers access to data of thousands of companies and government offices that used its products.

The United States and Britain have blamed Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), successor to the foreign spying operations of the KGB, for the hack, which compromised nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of U.S. private sector companies.

A spokesperson for SolarWinds did not respond immediately to request for comment.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 058 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,67 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -653x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 379 M 5 379 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales 2022 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 342
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SolarWinds Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLARWINDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,67 $
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sudhakar Ramakrishna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Barton Kalsu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
William G. Bock Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas G. Hibberd President-Business Operations & Executive VP
Jason Wallace Bliss Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION13.78%5 379
ORACLE CORPORATION17.84%219 812
SAP SE10.24%165 295
INTUIT INC.24.63%129 361
SERVICENOW, INC.-3.03%105 386
DOCUSIGN, INC.23.45%53 469