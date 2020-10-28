Log in
SOLARWORLD AG

(SWVK)
SolarWorld AG i.I.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/28/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SolarWorld AG i.I.
SolarWorld AG i.I.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2020 / 21:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SolarWorld AG i.I.
Street: Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24
Postal code: 53175
City: Bonn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ELR8E3G0FIIG96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Joachim Eller
Date of birth: 04 Apr 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Nov 2017

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 14896000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1YCMM2 448000 0 3.01 % 0.00 %
Total 448000 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a n/a n/a 0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Oct 2020


28.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG i.I.
Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24
53175 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.solarworld.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143799  28.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

Managers
NameTitle
Frank H. Asbeck Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Klefeekh Al Hajri Member-Supervisory Board
Heiner Eichermüller Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pleßke Member-Supervisory Board
Gerald Voigt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARWORLD AG278.45%0
TONGWEI CO.,LTD130.62%19 363
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.178.02%13 123
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.299.04%12 428
SUNRUN INC.299.42%10 720
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.333.01%9 629
