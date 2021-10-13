Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. SolarWorld Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWVK   DE000A1YCMM2

SOLARWORLD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SWVK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SolarWorld : U.S. solar group seeking tariffs refuses to reveal its members

10/13/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. solar group seeking import tariffs on panels made by Chinese companies in Southeast Asia has refused a request by federal trade officials to reveal its members' identities, citing fears of retaliation by Beijing, according to a document the group filed with the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The filing by the group American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) is the latest development in a long-running clash between the small U.S. domestic solar manufacturing industry and a much larger contingent of U.S. solar project builders over Asian imports.

U.S. manufacturers are eager to stamp out low-priced foreign competition, while installers rely heavily on cheap imports to make their businesses profitable.

The domestic group in August asked the Commerce Department to investigate whether imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam were unfair, arguing that Chinese companies had shifted production to those nations in recent years to avoid existing U.S. duties on solar cells and panels made in China.

Late last month, the Commerce Department deferred a decision on the request and asked https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-commerce-seeks-more-detail-domestic-solar-producers-tariff-case-2021-09-29 the group to identify its members.

In its response to the department, the group refused and argued that identifying its members could expose them to retribution from the Chinese industry, which dominates the global solar supply chain and could cut off supplies of critical solar panel components like polysilicon.

"Affording confidential treatment to the members of A-SMACC is the only way these U.S. companies can protect their vital business interests while seeking their statutory right to request protection from unfair trade practices," the filing said.

U.S. solar project developers, which make up most of the domestic industry, have lobbied forcefully against new tariffs, saying they would cripple a sector that is critical to meeting the Biden administration's climate goals. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SOLARWORLD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:34pSOLARWORLD : U.S. solar group seeking tariffs refuses to reveal its members
RE
06/28ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC COMPLETED THE A : Swvk).
CI
06/22ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC ENTERED INTO AN : SWVK) for 8.8 million.
CI
2020SOLARWORLD AG I.I. : Correction of a release from 28/10/2020 according to Article 40, Sect..
EQ
2020SOLARWORLD AG I.I. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
2018SOLARWORLD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT(DB : SWVK) dropped from Germany OkoDAX Index (Performance)
CI
2018Qatar plans to invest billions of dollars in Germany
RE
2018SOLARWORLD AG I.L. : SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing
EQ
2018SunPower buys U.S. rival SolarWorld to head off Trump tariffs
RE
2018SunPower seeks tariff waiver, cites plan for U.S. expansion
RE
More news
Chart SOLARWORLD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
SolarWorld Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Frank H. Asbeck Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Klefeekh Al Hajri Member-Supervisory Board
Heiner Eichermüller Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pleßke Member-Supervisory Board
Gerald Voigt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLARWORLD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-8.93%6
TONGWEI CO., LTD.42.82%36 807
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-3.21%22 864
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.22%17 069
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD146.22%16 066
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.49%15 598