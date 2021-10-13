SolarWorld : U.S. solar group seeking tariffs refuses to reveal its members

Oct 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. solar group seeking import tariffs
on panels made by Chinese companies in Southeast Asia has
refused a request by federal trade officials to reveal its
members' identities, citing fears of retaliation by Beijing,
according to a document the group filed with the Commerce
Department on Wednesday.
The filing by the group American Solar Manufacturers Against
Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) is the latest development in a
long-running clash between the small U.S. domestic solar
manufacturing industry and a much larger contingent of U.S.
solar project builders over Asian imports.
U.S. manufacturers are eager to stamp out low-priced foreign
competition, while installers rely heavily on cheap imports to
make their businesses profitable.
The domestic group in August asked the Commerce Department
to investigate whether imports from Malaysia, Thailand and
Vietnam were unfair, arguing that Chinese companies had shifted
production to those nations in recent years to avoid existing
U.S. duties on solar cells and panels made in China.
Late last month, the Commerce Department deferred a decision
on the request and asked https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-commerce-seeks-more-detail-domestic-solar-producers-tariff-case-2021-09-29
the group to identify its members.
In its response to the department, the group refused and
argued that identifying its members could expose them to
retribution from the Chinese industry, which dominates the
global solar supply chain and could cut off supplies of critical
solar panel components like polysilicon.
"Affording confidential treatment to the members of A-SMACC
is the only way these U.S. companies can protect their vital
business interests while seeking their statutory right to
request protection from unfair trade practices," the filing
said.
U.S. solar project developers, which make up most of the
domestic industry, have lobbied forcefully against new tariffs,
saying they would cripple a sector that is critical to meeting
the Biden administration's climate goals.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jan Harvey)