Solasia Pharma K K : Announcement Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation and Election of Five Board Directors

February 26, 2021

Company Name: Solasia Pharma K.K.

Company Name: Solasia Pharma K.K.
Representative: Yoshihiro Arai, President & CEO (Code number: 4597, TSE Mothers Section)

Announcement Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation and Election of Five Board Directors

Solasia Pharma K.K. (hereafter "the Company") hereby announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, it has resolved to submit proposals concerning the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation and the election of five board directors to the 13th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 29, 2021 (hereafter "the General Meeting") as follows.

1.

Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

(１) Purpose for amendment to the Articles of Incorporation The Company proposes amending the current Article 6 of its Articles of Incorporation to raise the number of authorized shares to 480,000,000 from 165,000,000. The Company is a specialty pharma company, specializing in the development and commercialization of products in the oncology field, and at management considers expansion of its portfolio of products to be a crucial objective. A greater number of authorized shares would give the Company the flexibility to issue new shares to finance the upfront investment required for that objective as well as enable the use of capital stock to conduct M&A and other capital strategy for the sake of in-licensing pipeline products. This proposal, if approved, is not intended to conduct an immediate issue of new shares in response to the increase in the total number of issuable shares.

(２) Detail of the proposed amendment The detail of the amendment is as follows. (Portions to be amended are underlined) Current Article Proposed Amended Article Article 6 (Authorized Shares) The Company is authorized to issue 165,000,000 shares. Article 6 (Authorized Shares) The Company is authorized to issue 480,000,000 shares.

(３) Schedule of amendment (planned)

The date of annual shareholders meeting held to amendmentMarch 29, 2021

The effective date of the amendment

March 29, 2021

2.

Election of Five (5) Board Directors

The terms of office of all five (5) incumbent Board Directors of the Company will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five (5) Board Directors as reappointment of all Directors.

The candidates for Board Director are as follows:

No. Name Current position and responsibility in the Company 1 Yoshihiro Arai (Reelection) President and Chief Executive Officer, Board Director 2 Toshio Miyashita (Reelection) CFO and Head of Administration Division, Board Director 3 Stanley Lau (Reelection/Outside/Independent) Board Director 4 Norikazu Eiki (Reelection/Outside/Independent) Board Director 5 Jiro Mizukawa (Reelection/Outside/Independent) Board Director

