Solasia Pharma K K : Announces Completion of Exercise of Series 11 Warrants

|
To: All Concerned Parties
|
May 14, 2021
|
|
Company Name: Solasia Pharma K.K.
|
Representative:
|
Yoshihiro Arai, President & CEO
|
(Code number:
|
4597, TSE Mothers Section)
|
Contact:
|
Toshio Miyashita, CFO, Director
|
Tel:
|
81-3-5843-8049
|
URL:
|
https://solasia.co.jp/en/
Solasia Announces Completion of Exercise of Series 11 Warrants
Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2021 - Solasia Pharma K.K. (TSE: 4597, Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan,
President & CEO: Yoshihiro Arai, hereinafter "Solasia"), today announced completion of exercise of all of Series 11 warrants. The summary is as follows.
-
Series 11 Warrants Issue and Allocation Date: August 31, 2020
-
Series 11 Number of Warrants: 140,000
-
Series 11 Warrants Underlying Shares: 14,000,000 shares
-
Series 11 Warrants Allottee: Macquarie Bank Limited
-
Redemption of all Unsecured straight bonds issued at the same time on August 31, 2020 was completed in March 2021, and Series 12 Warrants issued at the same time on August 31, 2020 has not been exercised.
###
Disclaimer
Solasia Pharma KK published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:32:09 UTC.