Solasia Pharma K K : Announces episil was Recommended in Guidelines for Oral Mucositis Caused by Anti-tumor Therapy by CSCO

NEWS RELEASE

THE FIRST "EXPERT CONSENSUS ON DIAGNOSIS, PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF ACUTE ORAL MUCOSITIS CAUSED BY ANTI-TUMOR THERAPY" IN CHINA WAS RELEASED, AND EPISIL® WAS RECOMMENDED BY THE GUIDELINES

TOKYO, Japan, May 31, 2021 - Solasia Pharma K.K. (TSE:4597, Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan, President

CEO: Yoshihiro Arai, hereinafter "Solasia"), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Asia, today announced that the first "Expert Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Prevention of Acute Oral Mucositis Caused by Antineoplastic Therapy" (hereinafter "OM Guidelines") in China was officially released. episil ® Oral Liquid (pipeline code: SP-03) from Solasia, known in China as 益普舒 ® (hereinafter "episil ® ") is recommended for use in this OM Guidelines.

The first OM Guidelines was initiated and developed by the CSCO Expert Committee on Antitumor Drugs Safe Management and the Expert Committee on Supportive and Rehabilitative Oncology Treatment, with the aim of standardizing the diagnosis and treatment of oral mucositis caused by antitumor therapy in China. (CSCO is the largest and most prestigious medical society in the field of cancer in China).

Oral mucositis (OM) is a common adverse effect in antineoplastic therapy, usually manifested as redness, swelling, erosion, ulceration, and pain of oral mucosa, which affects swallowing and eating, and often leads to dose reduction, interruption or delay of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and even requires hospitalization, which seriously affects patients' quality of life, treatment progress and efficacy. Although the incidence of oral mucositis is high and its clinical impact is great, it has not been given enough attention in clinical practice in China. For a long time, there has been a lack of a standardized prevention and treatment process of OM to guide how to effectively prevent and treat OM, and most of the medical and nursing care is based on empirical diagnosis and treatment.

In order to effectively improve the quality of prevention and treatment of oral mucositis, the two societies joined hands. Dozens of multidisciplinary experts and scholars in related fields carefully reviewed relevant domestic and foreign literature, and discussed and formed an evidence-based clinical review with their professional experience combined with the actual clinical situation in China. This finally published expert guidelines provides an important reference for Chinese clinicians' clinical practice. The two leaders of the OM Guidelines, Prof. Qin Shukui, Chairman of CSCO Expert Committee on Antitumor Drug Safety Management, and Prof. Wang Jiejun, Chairman of Expert Committee on Supportive and Rehabilitative Oncology Treatment, expressed that the release of the OM Guidelines has increased the attention of clinical oncologists to OM and standardized the treatment of oral mucositis in antitumor therapy, which is of great significance.

episil® is recommended in the first OM Guidelines in China as a new generation mucosal protective agent. episil® has a unique patented FluidCrystal® technology, which is a lipid-based liquid without any antiseptics that automatically aggregates and arranges itself when sprayed on the oral mucosa, forming a protective film rapidly within 5 minutes* to cover the oral ulcer surface. episil® can cover the mouth ulcer surface, which can relieve pain greatly, and can improve food intake and promote wound healing by reducing the irritation of the ulcer surface. Several clinical studies have proved that episil® can effectively relieve oral pain, improve patients' eating condition and improve their quality of life, and based on this data, the new OM Guideline recommended episil® as the standardized treatment of OM. The OM Guidelines clearly states that episil® can form a thin protective coating on the mucosa, relieving oral pain, and indirectly promoting the self-healing of the mucosa, which can be used not only for the prevention of OM in patients with medium to high risk, but also for the treatment of OM, effectively relieving oral pain and improving the eating status and nutritional status of OM patients.

Professor Qin Shukui said, "Active treatment of oral mucositis is an important part of tumor supportive care, and for oral mucositis caused by cancer radiotherapy, there is still a lack of drugs with rapid, precise, safe and convenient efficacy in China, and episil® provides a new treatment option for Chinese patients with oral mucositis."

About episil®

episil® uses the patented FluidCrystal® technology from Camurus, Sweden. As a lipid-based liquid, it covers the mucosal surface of the oral lining and transforms into a film with strong bio adhesive properties, providing mechanical protection to the oral mucosa and ulcer epithelium. episil® has been clinically shown

1