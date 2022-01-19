Solasto : Monthly status of Elderly Care Business on December 2021
01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST
January 19, 2022
Yoshikazu Fujikawa
President and Representative Director, CEO
Solasto Corporation
(Securities Code: 6197 TSE First Section)
Monthly Status of Elderly Care Business on December 2021
We have released Montly Status of Elderly Care Business of December 2021. The monthly information of January 2022 will be announced on February 21, 2022.
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Monthly Status of Elderly Care Business on December 2021
■ Home care service (monthly)
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
January
February
March
The number of
FY2020
7,322
7,191
7,457
7,555
7,490
7,514
14,086
14,058
14,045
13,840
13,820
13,956
home help service
FY2021
14,010
13,948
14,045
14,102
13,941
14,067
14,172
14,238
14,317
users
yoy
+91.3%
+94.0%
+88.3%
+86.7%
+86.1%
+87.2%
+0.6%
+1.3%
+1.9%
The number of
FY2020
10,624
10,105
11,205
11,329
11,162
11,267
12,360
12,303
12,220
11,761
11,881
12,153
day service
FY2021
12,133
11,797
11,928
12,044
11,963
11,897
12,056
12,220
12,226
users
yoy
+14.2%
+16.7%
+6.5%
+6.3%
+7.2%
+5.6%
(2.5%)
(0.7%)
+0.0%
■ Facility-based service (end of the month)*
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
January
February
March
The number of
FY2020
3,460
3,445
3,467
3,482
3,477
3,468
3,739
3,738
3,923
3,906
3,936
3,930
residents
FY2021
3,933
3,879
3,862
3,952
3,942
3,953
3,953
4,088
4,078
yoy
+13.7%
+12.6%
+11.4%
+13.5%
+13.4%
+14.0%
+5.7%
+9.4%
+4.0%
Occupancy rate
FY2020
96.8%
96.4%
97.0%
97.4%
97.3%
97.0%
95.9%
95.9%
94.3%
93.9%
94.7%
94.5%
FY2021
94.6%
93.5%
92.9%
93.4%
93.2%
93.5%
93.5%
93.7%
93.4%
■ Number of centers by services (end of the month)
Mar. 2021
Nov. 2021
Dec. 2021
Home help service**
151
151
151
Day service
193
194
194
Home care support
92
89
89
Group home
85
97
97
Nursing home & Serviced residence for elderly
47
47
47
Others***
65
72
72
Total
633
650
650
*
The figures are the total number of residents of group home, nursing home and
serviced residence for elderly.
The number of home help service centers includes those for housekeeping services.
Others includes short stay, care house, home-visit nursing care, multifunctional small group home, welfare equipment rental and sale, and regular home visitation and as-needed visitation services, etc.
The number of service users and the occupancy rate are preliminary figures.
The number of home care service, residents and the occupancy rate are total of directly-operated.
****** Consolidated data.
