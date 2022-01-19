Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solasto : Monthly status of Elderly Care Business on December 2021

01/19/2022 | 01:32am EST
January 19, 2022

Yoshikazu Fujikawa

President and Representative Director, CEO

Solasto Corporation

(Securities Code: 6197 TSE First Section)

Monthly Status of Elderly Care Business on December 2021

We have released Montly Status of Elderly Care Business of December 2021. The monthly information of January 2022 will be announced on February 21, 2022.

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Monthly Status of Elderly Care Business on December 2021

Home care service (monthly)

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

The number of

FY2020

7,322

7,191

7,457

7,555

7,490

7,514

14,086

14,058

14,045

13,840

13,820

13,956

home help service

FY2021

14,010

13,948

14,045

14,102

13,941

14,067

14,172

14,238

14,317

users

yoy

+91.3%

+94.0%

+88.3%

+86.7%

+86.1%

+87.2%

+0.6%

+1.3%

+1.9%

The number of

FY2020

10,624

10,105

11,205

11,329

11,162

11,267

12,360

12,303

12,220

11,761

11,881

12,153

day service

FY2021

12,133

11,797

11,928

12,044

11,963

11,897

12,056

12,220

12,226

users

yoy

+14.2%

+16.7%

+6.5%

+6.3%

+7.2%

+5.6%

(2.5%)

(0.7%)

+0.0%

Facility-based service (end of the month)*

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

The number of

FY2020

3,460

3,445

3,467

3,482

3,477

3,468

3,739

3,738

3,923

3,906

3,936

3,930

residents

FY2021

3,933

3,879

3,862

3,952

3,942

3,953

3,953

4,088

4,078

yoy

+13.7%

+12.6%

+11.4%

+13.5%

+13.4%

+14.0%

+5.7%

+9.4%

+4.0%

Occupancy rate

FY2020

96.8%

96.4%

97.0%

97.4%

97.3%

97.0%

95.9%

95.9%

94.3%

93.9%

94.7%

94.5%

FY2021

94.6%

93.5%

92.9%

93.4%

93.2%

93.5%

93.5%

93.7%

93.4%

Number of centers by services (end of the month)

Mar. 2021

Nov. 2021

Dec. 2021

Home help service**

151

151

151

Day service

193

194

194

Home care support

92

89

89

Group home

85

97

97

Nursing home & Serviced residence for elderly

47

47

47

Others***

65

72

72

Total

633

650

650

*

The figures are the total number of residents of group home, nursing home and

serviced residence for elderly.

  • The number of home help service centers includes those for housekeeping services.
  • Others includes short stay, care house, home-visit nursing care, multifunctional small group home, welfare equipment rental and sale, and regular home visitation and as-needed visitation services, etc.
  • The number of service users and the occupancy rate are preliminary figures.
  • The number of home care service, residents and the occupancy rate are total of directly-operated.

****** Consolidated data.

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Solasto Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
