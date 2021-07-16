Soleno Therapeutics : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 16 2021, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into an Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement (the 'Sale Agreement') with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as sales agent ('Cantor'), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through Cantor shares of its Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $25,000,000 (the 'Shares').

Upon delivery of an issuance notice and subject to the terms and conditions of the Sale Agreement, Cantor will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations, and the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market to sell the Shares from time to time based upon the Company's instructions, including any price, time or size limits specified by the Company. Under the Sale Agreement, Cantor may sell the Shares by any method deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any other method permitted by law. Cantor' obligations to sell the Shares under the Sale Agreement are subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including customary closing conditions.

The Company will pay Cantor a commission of 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of the Shares and has agreed to provide Cantor with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Company has also agreed to reimburse Cantor for certain specified expenses. The Company is not obligated to sell any Shares under the Sale Agreement. The offering of the Shares pursuant to the Sale Agreement will terminate upon the termination of the Sale Agreement by Cantor or the Company, as permitted therein.

Sales of the Shares under the Sale Agreement will be made pursuant to the registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-252108)(the 'Registration Statement') and offerings for the Shares will be made only by means of the sales agreement prospectus that forms a part of the Registration Statement, following such time as the Registration Statement is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC').

The foregoing description of the Sale Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference.

The legal opinion of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation relating to the shares of common stock being offered is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

This Current Report on Form 8-Kshall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares under the Sale Agreement, nor shall there be any sale of such Shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.